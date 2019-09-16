The latest trailer for Ford v Ferrari is here, and it provides a much better look at the story behind Carroll Shelby and Ken Miles' development of the Ford GT40. The film premieres in the United States on November 15.

Starring Matt Damon as Shelby and Christian Bale as Miles, the film tells the story of Ford's failed merger with Ferrari, and the Blue Oval's decision to beat the Prancing Horse on the track, specifically at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The result of this effort was Shelby developing the GT40 to handle a larger, more powerful engine, and it became an endurance racing legend by scoring a 1-2-3 finish at Le Mans in 1966.

This trailer continues to give the impression that this could be the motor racing movie since Rush. Early in this clip, there's a chance to watch Miles racing in sports cars Corvettes and Porsches, and the action looks fantastic. There are also glimpses of the GT40 going against the Ferrari 330 P3.

To put the challenge for Shelby and Miles into perspective, Ferrari's machines scored overall wins at Le Mans consecutively from 1960 to 1965, not to mention victories in 1954 and '58. While Ford wasn't a stranger to racing at the time, the company wasn't a force at the top levels of endurance racing before the GT40's success.

Ford v Ferrari looks like an absolute must-see movie for racing fans, students of automotive history, or just anyone who wants to see big-screen action that doesn't involve a superhero. If you want to know the real story before seeing the film check out the fantastic book Go Like Hell: Ford, Ferrari, and Their Battle for Speed and Glory at Le Mans that chronicles the tale in detail.