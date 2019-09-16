Following a recall for a possible missing manual park release cover, the 2020 Ford Explorer and 2020 Lincoln Aviator are once again showing signs of potential teething problems.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Ford is shipping a number of 2020 Explorers and 2020 Aviators from the Chicago, Illinois factory that makes the two models to its Flat Rock, Michigan plant in an attempt to solve unidentified issues with the all-new crossover SUVs.

“Making updates to pre-production models based on all-new platforms as they roll off the assembly line – is standard industry practice," Ford spokeswoman Jennifer Flake told the Detroit Free Press.

Despite the company’s seeming indifference to the issues, the Detroit Free Press was told by Ford and Lincoln dealers in multiple areas of the country that inventory of the three-row crossover SUVs are currently being delayed due to “manufacturing issues.”

That’s a broad term, though, and the supposed issues could relate to a number of manufacturing hurdles, both big and small. We’ve reached out to Ford to see if the company is ready to share what’s holding up Explorer and Aviator deliveries. We’ll update this space when we know more.