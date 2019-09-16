The Ramsmobile RM-X2 looks like a mash-up between Halo's Warthog and a Humvee, and the company behind it refers to the weird rig as a "multipurpose hypercar." The RM-X2 made a world debut during the recent Frankfurt Motor Show.

Gallery: Ramsmobile RM-X2

8 Photos

Ramsmobile makes extremely lofty claims about the RM-X2 that leaves us taking the specs with a heavy grain of salt. The vehicle would ride on a carbon fiber monocoque chassis with Teflon-coated areas on the undercarriage to keep mud from sticking to it. Customers could choose between six- or eight-passenger interior layouts. The air suspension would offer 12 inches (30.48 centimeters) of travel, and a laser sensor would adjust the height to the optimum level.

Occupants enter the RM-X2 through a massive scissor door on each side of the body. The cabin includes an array of screens for both the driver and passenger.

'

Among Ramsmobile's more lofty claims about the RM-X2 is the availability of an optional, deployable track system. The electrically powered system can extend and power the SUV if the tires lose traction.

Buyers would be able to select from a Chevrolet LT5 6.2-liter supercharged V8, 6.6-liter Duramax diesel V8, or a fully electric powertrain. Ramsmobile's specification listing shows the output as 999 horsepower (745 kilowatts) and indicates the RM-X2 can reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.3 seconds. However, the company doesn't specify which powertrain this applies to. An optional transfer case allows for switching on the fly between rear- and four-wheel drive.

Ramsmobile intends to build 12 initial examples of the RM-X2 in 2020. Eventually, the company wants to offer the SUV in four versions. The basic Ascetic would be the lightweight version weighing a claimed 3,307 pounds (1,500 kilograms). The Devil's Touch would have the Continuous Track system and gold trim. The Ramsider gets bullet-resistant panels. The company has no info about the God's Creation variant yet but promises more info to come in 2020.