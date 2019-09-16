If you're shopping for a Nissan Frontier or Titan, then it's possible in September to get them extra dark because the company is offering the pickups with a free upgrade to the Midnight Edition, according to Cars Direct. The package generally costs $995 on the Frontier and $1,250 on the Titan.

On the Titan, the Midnight Edition includes black parts for the grille, headlight surrounds, foglight trim, mirror caps, door handles, badges, step rails, and the XD's fender louvers. The trucks ride on 20-inch black wheels. The cabin has Charcoal accents and Midnight Edition floor mats. In addition to the obvious black, the exterior is available in Gun Metallic gray and Pearl White.

The Frontier Midnight Edition has a fairly similar recipe of upgrades. There is a gloss black grille, and semi-gloss trim covers the step rails. Dark trim adorns the mirror caps, door handles, and badges. The exterior comes in Magnetic Black, Gun Metallic, and Glacier White.

Even if you don't want these packages, there's still quite a bit of money on the hood of each vehicle, Cars Direct reports. The Frontier is available with a $2,000 rebate, $1,000 bonus cash, and a $500 red tag deal on certain models in inventory. For the Titan, the discounts can total as much as $6,000.

The Titan and Frontier have big upgrades on the way. The company already confirms that the refreshed Titan debuts before the end of the year and goes on sale in 2020. Spy shots show the truck with a refreshed front end and a much larger infotainment screen at the top of the center stack. The next-gen Frontier reportedly has an unveiling in September 2020 and should arrive in showrooms for the 2021 model year.