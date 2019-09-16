The mild-hybrid Lamborghini Sian (above) is a sign of the brand's future of going electric, and the successor to the Aventador could expand on this idea by adopting a plug-in hybrid powertrain, according to Car Sales from Australia.

The Sian uses supercapacitor-based hybrid system that's perfect for an all-out hypercar but isn't ideal for long-range electric motoring. "With a supercapacitor you can accumulate in the same space three times as much power as a battery," Lamborghini chief technical officer Maurizio Reggiani told Car Sales. "However, it’s clear that at the moment a supercapacitor cannot guarantee that you have the range to do even 5-10 km in full-electric mode. The storage is not enough."

Therefore, the Aventador successor would adopt a plug-in hybrid. The electrified powertrain offers a way to reduce carbon-dioxide emissions and provide a usable EV-only range.

The downside of adopting a PHEV powertrain is that the batteries and electric motors add weight, and there's only so much weight that the engineers can remove from the chassis to offset the extra pounds.

"I’ve also given my engineers the target of dramatically improving the chassis control," Reggiani told Car Sales. "You remember the first time you drove the Aventador S with its rear-wheel steering? This was a big step forward in terms of giving the perception of less weight in the car."

Other powertrain changes to the Aventador successor would include switching to a dual-clutch gearbox, instead of the existing, out-dated single-clutch design. Reggiani indicates the model doesn't use the ALA active aerodynamics system from the Huracan Performante and Aventador SVJ, though.

The latest reports suggest that the Aventador successor might not arrive until 2024. Rumors hint the powertrain might have three electric motors and could produce a total of 1,100 horsepower (820 kilowatts).