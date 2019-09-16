It’s a secret to no one that BMW is working on a facelift for the 5 Series range. We’ve seen the premium model testing on public roads in sedan and wagon flavors, and this new fresh batch of spy shots brings us our first look at the updated range-topping M5. This slightly camouflaged prototype provides a glimpse at what to expect when the facelifted model arrives during the second half of next year.

Even the untrained eye will notice the amount of camo foil at the front. It’s hiding a revised front fascia with what appear to be redesigned laser headlights, incorporating different internal graphics for the LED daytime running lights. The kidney grille appears to be a tad bigger than before but we will be able to confirm that once that disguise comes off. The bumper probably has some modifications as well, including reshaped air intakes and a new lower grille.

Gallery: BMW M5 facelift first spy photos

12 Photos

It’s a similar story at the back. The revisions are not major but the camouflage hints at some corrections to the taillights’ design. In fact, the entire rear bumper is disguised, which could mean the diffuser and the overall layout could be tweaked. The exhaust pipes seem unchanged compared to the M5 that’s on sale today.

Unfortunately, we don’t have any details surrounding the mechanics of the performance sedan. The M5 is currently powered by a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, developing 591 horsepower (441 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque in standard form. The M5 Competition has 617 (460 kW) and the same levels of torque.

While we expect the engine to carry over to the refreshed model, it might be massaged to deliver a bit more power and less CO2 emissions. Modifications to the suspension and brakes could also be in the cards, but nothing can be confirmed for now.

Photos: CarPix