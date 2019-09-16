Following unsuccessful negotiations over wages and benefits between United Auto Workers and General Motors, the association announced over the weekend a national strike against the manufacturer. Just before midnight on Monday, at 11:59 PM EDT Sunday, roughly 46,000 hourly GM workers left the production lines, and Terry Dittes, vice president of the UAW-GM department, described the move as the “last resort.” A spokesman for the union told Automotive News the decision for the strike was unanimous and that negotiations are set to continue at 10 AM EDT on Monday.

“It represents great sacrifice and great courage on the part of our members and all of us,” Dittes commented.

According to information from “a source with knowledge of the negotiations,” an offer from General Motors came very late Saturday night and it was no good. In fact, the two sides agreed in principle on just two percent of what’s in a normal contract. On the majority of issues, UAW and GM are not even close to getting an agreement.

"Had we received this proposal earlier in the process, it may have been possible to reach a tentative agreement and avoid a strike," Dittes added.

In a statement from yesterday, GM said: “We presented a strong offer that improves wages, benefits and grows U.S. jobs in substantive ways and it is disappointing that the UAW leadership has chosen to strike at midnight tonight. We have negotiated in good faith and with a sense of urgency. Our goal remains to build a strong future for our employees and our business.” The automaker offered UAW more than $7 billion in investments, higher “best-in-class” wages, and revised benefits, plus 5,400 new jobs.

Analyst specialists estimate the strike may cost GM about $50 million a day in earnings before interest and taxes.