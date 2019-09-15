No – this story isn't about the Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey and his solid illustrious acting career. This isn't about his roles on "Dazed and Confused" or "Dallas Buyers Club," or even "Sing." This is about the Lincoln Aviator and this new colorful ad that stars McConaughey and his ASMR voice.

In a latest commercial officially released by Lincoln, McConaughey endorses the Aviator as a performance vehicle that isn't just about the horses. It starts with him saying, "Performance comes in lots of flavors." Basically, the gist of the ad is "performance that just leaves you feeling better as a result."

Gallery: Lincoln Aviator 'Fresh Take' Campaign

5 Photos

Basically, this is what Lincoln wants you to know about the Aviator. The huge crossover may have the numbers that could compete with performance cars but Lincoln isn't just about the numbers.

The all-new Lincoln Aviator debuts with a luxurious interior offering. As its name suggests, the SUV's cabin draws inspiration from aircraft styling. The instruments and gauges draw inspiration from Bell and Ross, a watchmaking company renowned for its devotion to aviation-inspired design. There aren't wood trim pieces inside, but polished, engine-turned aluminum accents – reminiscent of the instrument panels of vintage aircraft.

But this doesn't mean that the Aviator lacks the oomph from under the hood. Powered by a gas-powered, twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6, the car could produce up to 400 horsepower (298 kiloWatts) and 400 pound-feet (542 Newton-meter) of torque, sent to either the rear or the optional all-wheel-drive system via a 10-speed automatic transmission.

If you need more, a plug-in hybrid powertrain is available with a twin-turbocharged engine in the Grand Touring model. The total output is 450 hp (336 kW) and 600 lb-ft (813 Nm) of torque.

"The name refers to our fresh take on movement and highlights how different we are from our competitors," says Eric Peterson, Lincoln marketing communications manager. "We don’t focus on such aggressive, over-the-top performance. When you’re in a Lincoln Aviator, we want the whole experience to simply make you feel better."