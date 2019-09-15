Our most recent report about a Florida man was a rather cute one: parking his Smart vehicle inside his kitchen to shield it from a hurricane. This time, however, the story is devastating.

A homeless man from Florida was reported to have smashed several cars in a parking lot – 20 to be exact. According to a post by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office on Facebook, the incident happened Okaloosa island.

The 20 vandalized cars were parked at the Holiday Inn Resort at 1299 Miracle Strip Parkway.

According to the police report, the culprit was a 30-year-old homeless man named Justin James Wilson. Witnesses said that Wilson used rocks and a belt buckle to smash the windows of the unsuspecting parked vehicles. The damages extend from holes on glass panes to complete destruction of rear windshields. Several types of cars were vandalized, including a Toyota Highlander, a Jeep Renegade, and a Nissan Versa, among others. Okaloosa County Sheriff estimated a total of $30,000 in damages.

Wilson is now facing 14 counts of felony criminal mischief and 6 counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief. Surprisingly, Wilson was found resting at a bench near the incident.

When asked by the authorities as to why Wilson did the crime, he responded with this: "Take me to jail. I did it because Donald Trump owes me one trillion dollars and these vehicles belong to the mafia."

Whether what Wilson was saying is true or not, the damages nor the value of all 20 cars damaged won't amount to the total value that Trump allegedly owed him. He'll be servicing quite a time inside the can, though, because of this incident.