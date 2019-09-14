I think we can all agree that the state of New York has one of the narrowest streets, especially within the city. In fact, the state implements laws revolving around which streets and avenues are trucks and commercial vehicles are allowed in.

But what happens when a semi truck driver ignores the rules and try to squeeze into the narrow streets of Queens? This.

According to the uploader of the video, the incident above happened in Jackson Heights on Thursday. The giant truck wreaked havoc among innocent street-parked vehicles, along with a fire hydrant. As you can see on the video, the giant truck tried to turn left on a street, damaging a parked Toyota in the process. The damages extended from the taillight up to the front side of the car, even obliterating its side mirrors.

From Gothamist, the uploader said that they were confused about why the truck was in the street in the first place. "He tried to turn left... he should have went straight," the uploader wrote on Facebook.

That’s what I asked him before all this happened... He said low clearance ahead," he added.

The video uploader wasn't short on details as to what happened after the ordeal. "Everyone started to back up so I had to move my car. And it was getting a lil violent over there. So I took my family and bounced," he wrote on Facebook.

He then added, "It was crazy... Dude wouldn't give up! About 20 cars behind him yelling 'GO STRAIGHT'!"

We hope this incident should teach a lesson or two about obeying traffic rules and regulations. They are there for a reason, and ignoring them would result to unpleasant situations, like this one.