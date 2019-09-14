Audi has a new, sultry vehicle in its stable – the RS7 Sportback. The hot fastback made its debut before the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show and gave the world a taste of the next-generation of the nameplate – it's the most powerful standard RS7 Sportback to date.

You've probably seen the pictures and a short video during the car's debut, but here we have a full 16-minute footage of the RS7 Sportback that shows the complete package that the fastback offers.

Beyond the looks and technological toys inside the car, as you've seen on the video above, the RS7 Sportback's main selling point is what's beating under its hood.

Powering the RS7 Sportback is a twin-turbocharged, hybridized 4.0-liter V8. It produces 591 horsepower (441 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet of torque (800 Newton-meters), capable of sprinting to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 3.6 seconds. The 48-volt hybrid system on the new RS7 Sportback is the same one on the RS6 Avant, which gives the car a significant boost.

The RS7 Sportback has electronically limited top speed of 155 mph (250 kph). This figure increases to 174 mph (280 kph) and 189.5 mph (305 kph) with the Dynamic and Dynamic Plus packages, respectively.

Aside from its engine's prowess, the RS7 Sportback also boasts a very capable adaptive air suspension that adjusts the car's height at will. It also comes with optional RS Sport suspension and Dynamic Ride Control for more agility, while Audi said that the advanced suspension setup reduces pitch and body roll – thanks to the new dampers and more aggressive drive settings.

The Audi RS7 has 13 different exterior colors available, including two specific RS shades: Nardo gray and Sebring black. It's expected to hit U.S. showrooms sometime early in 2020.