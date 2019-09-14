It's only around $5,000 CAD more than the outgoing C7.

One of the key selling points of the mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is its ridiculous pricing. With entry-level pricing of $59,995 (after a $1,095 destination fee) in the U.S., the C8 seems like a bargain, especially with the performance numbers that it comes with.

Meanwhile, Chevrolet Canada as announced the official pricing of the mid-engined Corvette. It will have a starting price of $69,998 CAD (around $52,656 in the U.S.), which includes a destination freight charge of $2,000 but excludes tax, title, license, dealer fees, and optional equipment.

In comparison, the mentioned price above is only around $4,900 CAD more than the starting price of the outgoing front-engine Corvette C7. With this price, those who are looking to buy the American sports car may want to hold on to their money for quite a bit longer and wait for the C8's arrival next year.

The $69,998 CAD price tag is for the base 1LT trim, which includes these standard features: eight-way power seats wrapped in Mulan leather, Brembo brakes, a proximity key, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear parking sensors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with power tilt and telescoping functions, a 12.0-inch digital instrument cluster, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Chevrolet will also throw in a one-month trial of OnStar system.

The 1LT trim is powered by the 6.2-liter V8 LT2 engine that produces 490 horsepower (365 kiloWatts) and 465 pound-feet (630 Nm) of torque. For those who wanted more, a performance exhaust upgrade would cost $1,375 CAD for a boost to 495 hp (369 kW) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque.

Higher 2LT and 3LT trims are priced at $79,898 CAD and $85,398 CAD, respectively.

