A chair for every gamer.
To celebrate National Video Games Day, Nissan revealed three renderings for gaming chairs inspired by their model lineup. These interesting renderings have us wondering, will Nissan ever build them?
Nissan decided to capitalize on the growing e-sports market with a set of unique gaming chairs that should appeal to gamers with various tastes. These gaming chairs are based on three of Nissan’s models the GT-R Nismo, Armada, and LEAF.
Gallery: Nissan Creates Three Gaming Chairs
The GT-R Nismo inspired chair is the sportiest of the bunch featuring aggressive side bolstering and a carbon fiber shell. There’s also integrated audio in the headrest and a NISMO logo. Nissan claims this chair is built for performance and uses the same color scheme as the GT-R Nismo’s seats.
The next chair looks to Nissan’s Armada SUV for design cues. This chair is built specifically for comfort using the same leather from the range-topping Platinum Reserve Armada SUV. There’s also integrated heating and cooling features as well as extra lumbar support to keep you comfortable in all conditions.
The final chair uses cues from the all-electric Nissan LEAF hatchback. The blue accented chair uses eco-friendly materials in its construction following the green mission of the LEAF. An integrated USB charging port and leg rest will keep you comfortable while charging your phone.
Nissan goes on to explain that in today’s gaming chair market customers are left to choose between comfort and something aesthetically pleasing. This is an issue that Nissan believes they can remedy with their gaming chair concepts that offer three very unique looks and features.
With enough interest, Nissan may build these chairs for customers to use while perfecting their skills. This unique product exercise allows Nissan to connect with a growing market and share their unique products in an interesting way.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nissan celebrates ‘National Video Games Day' with concept esports gaming chair sketches inspired by the Armada SUV, GT-R NISMO sportscar and all-electric Nissan LEAF.
With video gaming and esports now some of the fastest-growing activities on the planet, Nissan has invested in the trend. Earlier this year, the automaker inked partnerships with two of the most popular gaming teams in the world, Faze Clan and OpTic Gaming.
As makers of the Zero Gravity Seat found on many Nissan vehicles, Nissan applied model-specific technologies and conveniences into the three whimsical chair concepts.
Esports players spend hours perfecting their skills, and gaming rigs are an essential part of each player's identity. However, esports players often have to choose between aesthetics and comfort – but Nissan's chairs could offer both. With decades of experience in seating design and comfort, Nissan's three conceptual designs are sure to pique the interest of gamers across the globe.
Nissan GT-R NISMO: Excitement, High Performance, and Unparalleled Refinement
- Inspired by Nissan's most iconic vehicle
- Constructed from lightweight carbon fiber and aluminum
- Shaped like a racing seat for ultimate performance
- Features red leather and synthetic suede seating surfaces
Nissan Armada: Elegant, Premium Comfort
- Inspired by Nissan's full-size rugged, yet refined, SUV
- Platinum Reserve black and brown leather-appointed captain's chair
- Climate-controlled seat with heating and cooling
- Lumbar support for additional comfort
Nissan LEAF: Simply Amazing
- Inspired by the world's best-selling electric vehicle
- Gun Metal painted surfaces
- Light-gray leather-appointed seats with electric blue inserts
- USB charging ports
- Integrated leg rests
Currently, Nissan has no plans to build the chairs but will gauge public reaction and is asking fans to vote for their favorite via the brand's twitter @NissanUSA.