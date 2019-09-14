To celebrate National Video Games Day, Nissan revealed three renderings for gaming chairs inspired by their model lineup. These interesting renderings have us wondering, will Nissan ever build them?

Nissan decided to capitalize on the growing e-sports market with a set of unique gaming chairs that should appeal to gamers with various tastes. These gaming chairs are based on three of Nissan’s models the GT-R Nismo, Armada, and LEAF.

The GT-R Nismo inspired chair is the sportiest of the bunch featuring aggressive side bolstering and a carbon fiber shell. There’s also integrated audio in the headrest and a NISMO logo. Nissan claims this chair is built for performance and uses the same color scheme as the GT-R Nismo’s seats.

The next chair looks to Nissan’s Armada SUV for design cues. This chair is built specifically for comfort using the same leather from the range-topping Platinum Reserve Armada SUV. There’s also integrated heating and cooling features as well as extra lumbar support to keep you comfortable in all conditions.

The final chair uses cues from the all-electric Nissan LEAF hatchback. The blue accented chair uses eco-friendly materials in its construction following the green mission of the LEAF. An integrated USB charging port and leg rest will keep you comfortable while charging your phone.

Nissan goes on to explain that in today’s gaming chair market customers are left to choose between comfort and something aesthetically pleasing. This is an issue that Nissan believes they can remedy with their gaming chair concepts that offer three very unique looks and features.

With enough interest, Nissan may build these chairs for customers to use while perfecting their skills. This unique product exercise allows Nissan to connect with a growing market and share their unique products in an interesting way.