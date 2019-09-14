A sedan with the power to move planets.
The Mercedes AMG GT 63 S is one of the most capable sports sedans on sale today, however, that wasn’t enough for German tuning firm Posaidon. Thanks to some clever tweaks to the stock ECU, new turbos, and free-flowing exhaust, you can now own a family sedan with over 880 horsepower (646 kiloWatts).
The stock AMG GT 63 S produces 630 horsepower (470 kW) making it the most powerful vehicle in the Mercedes-AMG lineup. With a 0 to 60 time of only 3.1 seconds, the AMG GT 63 S is also one of the quickest cars on sale today.
Gallery: Posaidon Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 880 horsepower
Although the AMG GT 63 S is impressive in stock trim, the team at Posaidon was far from satisfied which lead to the creation of the Posaidon RS 830 package. The Posaidon RS 830 turns the humble AMG GT 63 S into an 830-hp (619-kW) family hauler of your dreams.
If this doesn’t impress you, Posaidon offers the Posaidon RS 830 + package which adds an extra 50 hp for a total of 880 hp in case you need it. This type of tuning insanity gives your AMG sedan more power than most supercars and Posaidon will only charge you 24,000 euros (around $26,776) for the full kit which includes, new ECU and TCU tuning, upgraded turbos, a new exhaust, larger intercooler.
In addition to all of the new hardware and software, Posaidon also includes a TUV certificate which means all of these modifications are approved by the German government. This complete package is the closest offering to a range-topping Black Series from Mercedes.
If you’re not interested in 880-hp sedans, Posaidon offers a similar kit for the AMG GT Coupe. The tunability of modern AMG products means companies like Posaidon can build supercar shaming vehicles with simple modifications and software.
PRESS RELEASE POSAIDON, POSAIDON RS 830
(based on Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+)
POSAIDON RS 830: 830 hp and 1,100 Nm for the AMG GT 4-door coupé
When Mercedes-AMG published the study on a four-door AMG GT variant in the spring of 2017
and hinted at the prospect of putting it into series production, Mercedes-Benz and AMG friends
were astonished: a second four-door coupé even more dynamic than the CLS! And with the series
version of the GT 4-door coupé unveiled exactly one year later, AMG has finally succeeded in
transforming the high-octane AMG Spirit into a “family-friendly” vehicle. The current top model of
the X 290 series is the AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+, which is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8
engine that delivers 639 hp / 900 Nm as standard, making it the most powerful vehicle in the AMG
portfolio. But there is always room for more AMG power!
The power experts at POSAIDON from Mülheim-Kärlich have proven this time and again. They
administered a comprehensive course of power-enhancing treatment to the Mercedes AMG GT 63
S 4MATIC+ as well, turning it into the RS 830 – which, as the name suggests, proudly packs
830 hp and 1,100 Nm.
In order to achieve these astronomical values, the POSAIDON engineers went to town on the
M177DE40AL engine – with upgraded turbochargers, an extension of the charge air cooling
system, sports air filters and downpipes with sports catalytic converters. Finally, they customized
the engine and transmission control unit software. Even the drive train got software mapping
tailored to the power upgrade. In total, this power package costs just under EUR 24,000 – includingTÜV certificate.
Armed with this ammunition, the four-wheel drive rockets from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds
and reaches a top speed of over 350 km/h thanks to a drive train control unit modification that
completely abolished the factory Vmax limit.
POSAIDON lowered the chassis of the vehicle with the help of an electronic module, with the effect
of lowering the vehicle’s center of gravity and thus improving the driving dynamics – helped, too, by its aesthetic advantages.
But POSAIDON did not stop at the RS 830: They are also offering the RS 830+, which delivers up
to 880 hp and 1,200 Nm. These upgrades are not only available for the 4-door coupé, POSAIDON
is also offering them for all other 4.0-liter M177/M178 engines.
All further information at:
POSAIDON GmbH & Co. KG
Fraunhofer-Straße 13
56218 Mülheim-Kärlich, Germany
Tel.: 0800-POSAIDON (+49 800-76724366, free of charge from all German networks)
Tel.: +49 (0) 261 921 66 80 0 (D / AT / CH)
Email: info@posaidon.de
www.posaidon.de
Reprint free of charge * specimen copy requested