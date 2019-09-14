So you just got a Lamborghini Urus and find that it doesn't really stand out from the crowd at your usual car meets? Maybe you find the performance a little underwhelming compared to your other Lamborghini in the garage? Maybe you want more carbon fiber and a personalized set of colors for your Urus? This may sound like an ad, but it's not; Novitec has just released the official specifications of their take on the Lamborghini Urus, the high performance SUV from Sant’Agata Bolognese in Italy.

Gallery: Lamborghini Urus Novitec

40 Photos

First off, there are various high performance kits that you can get for the Urus, and the three levels you can get allow 747 horsepower up to 782 horsepower from the 4.0-liter V8 with twin-turbos. At its highest tuning spec, it allows this five-door SUV to hit 62 miles per hour in just 3.3 seconds. Oh, and just in case, the top speed also gets an increase to about 194 miles per hour. Novitec, having spent years working on Lamborghinis, is definitely showing the bigger, bulkier stablemate in the Italian lineup some love. You also get a valved high performance exhaust system.

Novitec also has a love for widebody kits of supercars, and that same love goes into the Urus. The latest Esteso kit for the Lamborghini Urus just doesn't give it a more aggressive stance, it was also fine-tuned in the wind tunnel. Take note that this 14-part conversion kit has such high standards of precision and fit, that only official Novitec partners or shops can install them. The kit adds about four inches of width up front, while the width of the rear axle grows to five inches. You can even choose to add naked-carbon fiber components for the side panels, bumpers, fenders, and side mirror housings; basically anything that was black plastic.

Novitec also partnered with Vossen to develop the 23-inch NL4 alloy wheels that fit the wider stance of the Urus perfectly. Despite their size and design, the wheels stay light thanks to state-of-the-art forging technology. Rubber is courtesy of Pirelli P Zero high-performance tires of sizes 285/35 R 23 and 325/30 R 23.

The Novitec Lamborghini Urus can be had in 72 different colors, plus the opportunity to personalize is always welcome. Now, if only we had an Urus to begin with.