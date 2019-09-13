The Ram 1500 Crew Cab and Hyundai Palisade have Top Safety Pick+ awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety after the group's latest round of testing. The Ram 1500 is the first pickup in its class to win the TSP+ award under the latest guidelines for the honor.

The Ram 1500's award specifically applies to trucks with the available front crash prevention system and optional curve-adaptive LED projector headlights with high-beam assist. The build date must be after May 2019 because a previous IIHS test ranks the earlier version as Poor due to excessive glare.

The TSP+ honor also doesn't apply to lesser versions of the Ram because of its headlights. "The Ram 1500's other available headlight options, which include its base halogen reflector headlights and optional LED reflector headlights with and without high-beam assist, all rate marginal," the IIHS writes in its report about the pickup.

The Hyundai Palisade is the brand's new crossover with seating for up to eight people inside. When equipped with the standard front crash prevention system and optional LED headlights, it's able to earn the TSP+ award. The base halogen headlights have a Marginal score, though.

The IIHS regularly makes the requirements more stringent to earn the Top Safety Pick and TSP+ awards. For 2019, the latest qualifications for a TSP+ are Good ratings in the six crash tests, an Advanced or Superior crash prevention tech rating, and a Good score for the headlights.