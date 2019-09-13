The Ford Mustang has been the world’s best-selling sports coupe for the last four years and with the launch of the new Shelby GT500, we expect the Pony Car to retain its crown again in 2019. Ford’s decision to stretch the Mustang’s legs to a global market was clearly a huge success with 113,066 examples sold around the planet last year. The Mustang mania in Europe is so strong these days that owners of the model from all around the continent gathered in Belgium to form the largest number of Mustangs in a parade.

Gallery: Largest Ford Mustang gathering

4 Photos

On September 7, Ford’s Lommel Proving Ground, “since more than 50 years the most important vehicle proving ground of Ford of Europe,” hosted a Mustang meeting with exactly 1,326 Mustangs from all generations attending. To set a new and official record, the cars were driven in an uninterrupted convoy with no more than 20 meters between each vehicle. The final act of celebration was a special choreography to mark the sports car’s 55th anniversary. The previous record for the largest Mustang queue was set in Toluca, Mexico on December 3, 2017, when 960 vehicles from all generations gathered.

But why did Ford choose Belgium as a location for the record attempt? There are two main reasons. First, the company’s Lommel Proving Ground offers enough space to accommodate all the cars with its 50 miles (80 kilometers) of tracks. The event also used help from the proving ground’s more than 100 employees, volunteering as marshals. The other reason is that more Mustangs are sold in the country per head than any other country in Europe. In total, Ford sold more than 5,500 Mustangs on the Old Continent during the first six months of the year.