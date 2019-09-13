Ford smashed a Mexican record from December 2017.
The Ford Mustang has been the world’s best-selling sports coupe for the last four years and with the launch of the new Shelby GT500, we expect the Pony Car to retain its crown again in 2019. Ford’s decision to stretch the Mustang’s legs to a global market was clearly a huge success with 113,066 examples sold around the planet last year. The Mustang mania in Europe is so strong these days that owners of the model from all around the continent gathered in Belgium to form the largest number of Mustangs in a parade.
Gallery: Largest Ford Mustang gathering
On September 7, Ford’s Lommel Proving Ground, “since more than 50 years the most important vehicle proving ground of Ford of Europe,” hosted a Mustang meeting with exactly 1,326 Mustangs from all generations attending. To set a new and official record, the cars were driven in an uninterrupted convoy with no more than 20 meters between each vehicle. The final act of celebration was a special choreography to mark the sports car’s 55th anniversary. The previous record for the largest Mustang queue was set in Toluca, Mexico on December 3, 2017, when 960 vehicles from all generations gathered.
But why did Ford choose Belgium as a location for the record attempt? There are two main reasons. First, the company’s Lommel Proving Ground offers enough space to accommodate all the cars with its 50 miles (80 kilometers) of tracks. The event also used help from the proving ground’s more than 100 employees, volunteering as marshals. The other reason is that more Mustangs are sold in the country per head than any other country in Europe. In total, Ford sold more than 5,500 Mustangs on the Old Continent during the first six months of the year.
- Mustang owners from all over Europe help Ford set a new world record for the most Ford Mustang sport cars in a single parade, at Ford’s Lommel Proving Ground in Belgium
- Featuring 1,326 Mustangs, Ford’s world record-breaking Mustang parade beats the previous record of 960 vehicles – also set by Ford in Toluca, Mexico, December 2017
- Ford Mustang, the world’s best-selling sports coupe, sold 5,500 vehicles in Europe in the first half of 2019, a 3.7 per cent increase compared with the same period last year
COLOGNE, Germany, Sept. 10, 2019 – Examples from every generation of Mustang since the iconic sports car’s launch in 1964 converged on Ford’s Lommel Proving Ground on September 7, to help set a new world record for the largest number of Mustangs in a parade.
Ford smashed its own record of 960 vehicles, set in Toluca, Mexico on December 3, 2017, with 1,326 Mustangs from all over Europe making the pilgrimage to the Ford testing facility in Belgium. To set the new record, the Mustangs were driven in an uninterrupted convoy with no more than 20 metres between each car. Vehicles and drivers also participated in a special choreography to celebrate Mustang’s 55th anniversary this year.
Watch a video of the day – which included a fly-over by a P51 Mustang, the fighter plane that gave its name to Ford’s iconic sports car – here.
More Mustangs are sold in Belgium per head than any other country in Europe, making Ford’s Lommel Proving Ground the ideal location for the world record attempt. Mustang was the world’s best-selling sports coupe for the fourth year in a row in 2018. Sales continued to rise in the first half of 2019, which saw 5,500 sales in Europe, a 3.7 per cent increase compared with the same period last year.*
Lommel Proving Ground
Ford’s Lommel Proving Ground is where the company refines the sustainability, technology and driving dynamics of its vehicles in Europe. The facility covers an area of 3.22 km² and features 80 kilometres (50 miles) of track, some of which is designed to simulate public roads, while other tracks feature differing road surfaces enabling engineers to evaluate handling, braking, ride and comfort.
More than 100 staff from the facility volunteered as marshals and support to help Ford’s world record-breaking attempt run smoothly.