The eighth-generation Golf was originally supposed to debut in Frankfurt alongside the ID.3, but then VW had a change of heart and decided to push back its reveal to sometime in October. The decision was taken partially because the folks from Wolfsburg had some final development issues to iron out with the Mk 8, but also due to the reason they wanted to give the new MEB-based electric hatch all the attention.

While the new Golf is not attending IAA these days, an official rendering of the compact hatchback can be found in every single ID.3 that VW has on display in Frankfurt. First noticed by our colleagues at Motor.es while they were poking around with the EV’s infotainment system, the 2020 Golf shows up in the section reserved to the ID.3’s safety and assistance systems.

How can we tell it’s the new Golf? The headlights have those “eyebrows” extending onto the fenders as we’ve already seen on quite a few camouflaged prototypes. The full-length upper character line sits slightly higher now and appears to be on the same level with the door handles, connecting those eyebrows to the taillights.

Being a Golf, the design is not exactly all that different compared to the outgoing Mk 7, but that’s to be expected considering the Golf has always been about subtle updates from one generation to another. While the exterior will be merely an evolution, the cabin is going through a revolution since spy shots have revealed it will have very little in common with the model it’s about to replace.

If you’re holding out for sportier Golfs, VW has already announced that both the GTI and R will be revealed in 2020. Logic tells us the front-wheel-drive hot hatch will be out first, with the meaner all-paw version to arrive later in the year. We’re also expecting the more practical wagon to debut in 2020, while the Sportsvan minivan is not coming back due to slow sales. The plug-in hybrid GTE has already been spied, although it might not hit the market until 2021.

Meanwhile, the regular Golf will debut in roughly a month from now.