To many folks, the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette is already a piece of art, but a new display at the Chevrolet entrance of the Little Caesars Arena now makes that point undeniable. The C8 'Vette has a place of honor as part of a sculpture on the wall over the door of the building.

The sculpture's design shows a Detroit Redwings emblem at its base. A pair of prongs curve outward and connect to the Corvette's wheels. Since the arena is home to an ice hockey team, among many other events, there's a special Easter egg on the car for eagle-eyed fans. The license plate displays PWR PLAY with the Chevy Bowtie emblem between the words.

This is a real C8 Corvette on the wall, not merely a model. It was originally a pre-production car, according to Autoblog. Chevy repainted the coupe Torch Red for this special display.

This is one of the more eye-catching ways for Chevy to build buzz for the C8 Corvette before the model begins arriving in showrooms. The much-anticipated isn't too far away from being in showrooms, and the Bowtie is already dropping lots of details about it. Prices start at $59,995 after destination, and that gets buyers a 490-horsepower (365-kilowatt) coupe. Paying an additional $5,000 gets the Z51 Performance Package that includes a revised body kit, tweaked suspension, electronic limited-slip differential, better powertrain cooling, larger brakes, and a performance exhaust the pushes the engine output to 495 hp (369 kW).

Chevy also confirms that the C8 Corvette Convertible debuts on October 2. It should be mechanically identical to the coupe but with a power-folding hardtop. A revised rear deck no longer provides a view of the engine.