The BMW M2 CS is on the way, and this spy video catches some test mules at the Nürburgring. There's also an extended look at the rear of the coupe while it's driving on the highway near the track.

One of the M2 CS test mules only appears to have camouflage over the front splitter, and the other has a concealing wrap over the entire body. Both of them sound great.

Compared to the already aggressive M2, the CS variant is subtly meaner. There are tweaks to the inlets in the fascia and a power bulge in the hood. An earlier leak suggests the roof, mirror caps, splitter, and hood are carbon fiber. The test mules in this video wear the black-finished wheels, but a report indicates that matte gold versions would be available, too. Customers could also select between Michelin Pilot Sport Cup tires or non-Cup rubber for folks looking for a regular daily driver. If someone intends to hit the track often, then there are available carbon-ceramic brakes.

Gallery: 2020 BMW M2 CS Spy Photos

10 Photos

On the inside, there are seats with thick side bolsters for gripping the front occupants during hard driving. The thick steering wheel has Alcantara upholstery, and the material covers some other surfaces, too.

The CS reportedly uses BMW's S55 twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six engine making 444 horsepower (331 kilowatts) and 406 pound-feet (550 Newton-meters). Customers allegedly can choose between a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

The latest info suggests the M2 CS debuts in November at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Expect deliveries to start in 2020. The price is a mystery but expect a figure higher than the M2 Competition's $58,900.