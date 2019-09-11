While we’re still waiting for Hyundai’s new pickup truck, the company is already thinking about what’s coming next. In an interview with Motoring.com.au, Hyundai N boss Albert Biermann said the company is considering all avenues in regards to future products. That means there could be a hotter version of the Hyundai truck that could compete with the Ford Ranger Raptor.

Biermann told the publication that “You have to be ready for everything from Hyundai and Kia,” adding that everything is possible. According to Motoring, the Hyundai N-based truck will offer a long-travel suspension and aggressive looks. Possibly powering the potent truck is a more powerful version of the i30 N’s turbo 2.0-liter. It could create as much as 301 horsepower (225 kilowatts) or more. That could give Hyundai’s Ranger Raptor competitor the ability to hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in less than seven seconds.

When Hyundai’s more potent pickup will arrive remains unknown. The automaker’s first truck, which Hyundai first previewed at the 2015 Detroit Auto Show as the Santa Cruz concept, should debut in 2021. There’s a good chance it could come in multiple body styles – dual– and single-cab designs, gas and diesel engines, you get the picture. In late 2018, the company said the truck would come “as soon as possible.” But taking a car from concept to production is no easy task.

The Ford Ranger Raptor is a mythical creature in the U.S. Ford was adamant about not bringing the truck here; however, there are reports Ford is preparing to give the next-gen Ranger a considerable bump in power, which could allow the automaker to bring the Ranger Raptor stateside. This is all speculation, but if Hyundai is planning to give its truck more power and an off-road suspension, and sell the truck in the U.S., then Ford may be compelled to compete here, too.