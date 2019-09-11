The Chevrolet Corvette is a special vehicle. It's been an icon since day one and remains one of the most sought after sports cars on the planet. But while many hardcore 'Vette fans will have to wait a few months to get their hands on the long-awaited C8, one lucky enthusiast got a chance to preview the 2020 model before anyone else.

Larry Webb is a life-long Corvette fan and one of the first people outside of Chevy to see the new C8 Corvette in person. As his son explains in a recent Reddit post, doctors diagnosed Larry with an aggressive form of bile duct cancer on his 70th birthday. After failed chemotherapy treatment, "his time is very limited," the post notes.

Knowing Larry's love of the Corvette, Webb's son reached out to GM. The company granted Larry a private viewing at a local dealership, Midway Chevrolet, a day before the car debuted in front of the general public. All of it to Larry's surprise.

"This was a total surprise to my dad," his son notes. "He knew he was going out on Friday but he didn't know where or what for. I invited all of his friends to the event and it was amazing. They gave him a bunch of Corvette swag and a really cool coin that was giving out to the people who attend the unveiling of the Corvette C8. He had a great time seeing all of his friends and getting a tour of the C8."

Since it was an early prototype, Larry didn't get to feel the C8 Corvette on-road. But he did spend time with product specialists and Corvette engineers who walked him all the impressive details of the new C8, and received plenty of Corvette swag – including a limited C8 commemorative coin.