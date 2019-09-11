Lego Technic developed the kit in partnership with the automaker.
Earlier this week, Land Rover launched the all-new 2020 Defender during the Frankfurt Motor Show. But that wasn’t the only Defender reveal. Lego Technic unveiled a new 2020 Land Rover Defender kit that will go on sale globally October 1. The kit, developed in partnership with the British automaker features several realistic functions and elements.
The 2,573-piece kit features authentic body panels and wheels. Four-wheel drive is present, including three differentials and a fully independent suspension. There’s a working winch, too, along with what Lego Technic calls its “most sophisticated gearbox yet.” Inside, the cabin features a workings steering wheel and a detailed dashboard.
Realism, or as real as one can get with a Lego Technic kit, is the mission, and the new Defender kit does not disappoint. The new gearbox system features two levers for engaging high and low gear while another selector allows for gear changes. You can fold the rear seats forward to view the four-speed sequential gearbox and lift the hood to see the inline-six engine, which features moving pistons. Turning the rear-mounted spare wheel opens the rear door.
Gallery: Lego Technic 2020 Land Rover Defender
The real Defender does have more powertrain options – two diesel, a turbocharged four-cylinder gas, and a V6 paired with a mild-hybrid system. The full-size Defender also features a two-speed transfer case, permanent all-wheel drive, an eight-speed automatic gearbox (which pairs with every engine), and stellar approach and departure angles for maximum off-road fun and enjoyment.
Land Rover will launch two versions of the Defender – the 110 and 90. Both arrive at dealerships next year, with the 110 arriving first in the spring. Starting price for the Defender 110 is $49,900, but the Lego Technic kit, which will launch much sooner than its real-world counterpart, starts at $199 in the U.S. It will be available in olive green, grey, and black color schemes.
Build your own icon: Introducing the LEGO® TECHNIC LAND ROVER Defender
Developed in partnership with Land Rover and launched alongside the New Defender at the Frankfurt Motor Show, the 2,573-piece model combines the boundless creativity of LEGO with New Defender’s instantly recognisable silhouette and unrivalled capability.
The LEGO Technic vehicle echoes New Defender with a host of realistic elements and functions, including authentic body panels and rims, four-wheel drive with three differentials, fully independent suspension, a working winch and LEGO Technic’s most sophisticated gearbox yet – all designed to provide an engrossing and rewarding building experience for car lovers and LEGO fans alike.
Niels Henrik Horsted, Marketing Director at the LEGO Group, said: “With every LEGO element, children can build anything they can imagine. I’m very excited about this new model – a truly impressive job done by our LEGO designers. Together with Land Rover, we’ve blended elements, design and innovative engineering into a set that shows the boundless creativity of LEGO play, and that with LEGO Technic you can build for real.”
Joe Sinclair, Director of Branded Goods and Licensing at Jaguar Land Rover, said: “The Land Rover Defender and LEGO brand are both iconic across the world, and the launch of New Defender felt like the perfect time to bring them together. The level of detail and engineering that has gone into creating this LEGO model perfectly reflects the work of our own designers and engineers who have been so dedicated to bringing a motoring icon back for the 21st century.”
Opening doors allow access to the model’s elaborate cabin with its working steering wheel and detailed dashboard. A new transmission system has two levers for engaging high or low ratios and a selector for changing gear – LEGO Technic’s most sophisticated gearbox yet.
You can also fold the rear seat forward to view the four-speed sequential gearbox, lift the bonnet to view the in-line six-cylinder engine with moving pistons and turn the rear-mounted spare wheel to open the rear door.
Reflecting the action-fuelled accessories available for the full-size New Defender, the model is finished with a working winch, removable roof rack with storage box, pannier, ladder and traction mats.
The LEGO Technic Land Rover Defender set will be available globally from 1 October 2019.