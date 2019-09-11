Earlier this week, Land Rover launched the all-new 2020 Defender during the Frankfurt Motor Show. But that wasn’t the only Defender reveal. Lego Technic unveiled a new 2020 Land Rover Defender kit that will go on sale globally October 1. The kit, developed in partnership with the British automaker features several realistic functions and elements.

The 2,573-piece kit features authentic body panels and wheels. Four-wheel drive is present, including three differentials and a fully independent suspension. There’s a working winch, too, along with what Lego Technic calls its “most sophisticated gearbox yet.” Inside, the cabin features a workings steering wheel and a detailed dashboard.

Realism, or as real as one can get with a Lego Technic kit, is the mission, and the new Defender kit does not disappoint. The new gearbox system features two levers for engaging high and low gear while another selector allows for gear changes. You can fold the rear seats forward to view the four-speed sequential gearbox and lift the hood to see the inline-six engine, which features moving pistons. Turning the rear-mounted spare wheel opens the rear door.

Gallery: Lego Technic 2020 Land Rover Defender

3 Photos

The real Defender does have more powertrain options – two diesel, a turbocharged four-cylinder gas, and a V6 paired with a mild-hybrid system. The full-size Defender also features a two-speed transfer case, permanent all-wheel drive, an eight-speed automatic gearbox (which pairs with every engine), and stellar approach and departure angles for maximum off-road fun and enjoyment.

Land Rover will launch two versions of the Defender – the 110 and 90. Both arrive at dealerships next year, with the 110 arriving first in the spring. Starting price for the Defender 110 is $49,900, but the Lego Technic kit, which will launch much sooner than its real-world counterpart, starts at $199 in the U.S. It will be available in olive green, grey, and black color schemes.