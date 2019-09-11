More power than promised is always a pleasant prospect.

Testing by the Society of Automotive Engineers indicates that Cadillac's new 4.2-liter twin-turbo V8 that carries Blackwing branding makes more torque than the automaker's original estimate. The mill produces 640 pound-feet (868 Newton-meters), rather than the previously specified of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm). GM Authority reported on this figure citing data from the Society of Automotive Engineers, and Motor1.com confirmed the torque specification with a Cadillac spokesperson.

In the future, more Cadillac models will get the Blackwing V8. Rumors suggest the next-gen Escalade will reportedly be among them. Caddy reportedly doesn't intend to share the Blackwing with other General Motors' brands. However, a slightly different version of the powerplant might eventually go into the mid-engined Corvette. It would still be a twin-turbo V8 but with revisions to make it different from the Cadillac variant.

Unfortunately, the Blackwing is facing some delays in reaching the market due to alleged problems with the powerplant's emissions. There's now reportedly a solution to the issues that should allow examples of the CT6-V finally to arrive in showrooms soon.

Caddy quickly sold out of the initial 275-unit production run for the CT6-V. It then announced a second run of them and increased the price to $92,790 from the original $88,790.

The CT6's future is also a mystery because there are rumors of the model potentially getting the axe soon, but the brand keeps giving it a stay of execution. For the 2020 model year, Caddy simplifies the sedan's lineup by offering just three trim levels, instead of as many as seven in previous years. The 3.6-liter V6 and twin-turbocharged 4.2-liter V8 are the only remaining engines because the turbocharged 2.0- and 3.0-liter powerplants are gone.

