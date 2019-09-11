With the new Chevrolet Corvette C8 out and about, we are slowly turning our attention towards the launch of additional engines for the American supercar. Rumors from last month suggested a 5.5-liter V8 in three power stages is coming, which will be joined by a hybrid V8 with a displacement of 6.2 liters. None of these engines are actually confirmed by the manufacturer so, for now, the only official information we have concerns the naturally aspirated 6.2-liter pushrod V8, the launch motor of the new mid-engine Corvette.

Dubbed the LT2, the motor is derived from the LT1 unit of the C7 Stingray but has a new design required for the mid-engine duty. As we all know, the 6.2-liter V8 makes 490 horsepower (365 kilowatts) – 495 hp (369 kW) with the optional Z51 Performance Package, and is mated exclusively to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic sending power to the rear wheels. How do the modifications to the powertrain compared to the C7 affect the engine and exhaust sound? Let’s find out.

Head over to MotorTrend to hear the new Corvette's V8 engine.

In a new exclusive video, our friends at MotorTrend offer a glimpse at the Corvette C8’s engine start, rev, and launch. And no, we are not talking about a development prototype, similar to the one showcased at the National Corvette Museum, but a road-legal production example fitted with the Z51 package. Unfortunately, the clip is not embeddable outside MotorTrend’s pages and the only way to check it out is to jump over to their site.

Welcome back. Did you like it? Yes, we did too. It’s important to note that, as MT explains, the Corvette C8 here is filmed with “two-mode exhaust starting, idling, and revving in Quiet mode, idling and revving in Track mode, and launching in Track mode.” Basically, the short video provides a look through almost the entire spectrum of engine and exhaust sounds. Enjoy!