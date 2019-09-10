It’s been a very long time coming, but eight months after the reveal and well over two years since Ford’s official word it was coming, we finally have a full 2020 Shelby GT500 configurator for options and pricing on the storied muscle machine. And as previously reported, it can get very expensive – $107,080 with all the option boxes checked. That price does include destination charges, but still, a six-figure Mustang might be a hard pill for enthusiasts to swallow. Before deciding one way or another, take a look at what that cash will get you.

The base model GT500 starts life at $73,995 including destination. From there, a coat of Twister Orange adds $495 and the black roof costs $695 on top of that. The shocker is the over-the-top racing stripe, which demands no less than $10,000 if you want it painted onto the car. Vinyl stripes are just a tenth of that cost at $1,000.

The next big expense is the Carbon Fiber Track Pack for $18,500. For that not insignificant sum you get the big carbon fiber wing and splitter wickers for aero improvements, the exposed carbon fiber 20-inch wheels, adjustable strut top mounts, a carbon fiber instrument panel, Recaro seats, and the sticky Michelin tires. Additionaly, what you don’t get is the rear seat, which is removed because racecar.

Gallery: 2020 Ford Shelby GT500

166 Photos

Moving inside, the $3,000 Technology Package gives you the banging B&O sound system, heated mirrors, navigation controlled via voice or touchscreen, and oddly enough, blind-spot monitoring with cross traffic alert. It seems such a safety system would be standard on a $74,000 Mustang, but that’s a story for another time. Beyond that, the only other price-adding option is a $395 Shelby car cover.

The Carbon Fiber Track Package and Technology Package offer just a few stand-alone options you can get should you not want either group, and the base GT500 already is well-equipped with features like the cool active exhaust system, dual-zone climate control, leather/Alcantara trim, and Ford’s Sync 3 system. So to revisit our question from earlier, are all the options worth the $107,080 Ford seeks for a fully-loaded GT500?

The powertrain is unchanged, so regardless of the packages you’ll get the 5.2-liter supercharged V8 producing 760 horsepower (567 kilowatts), shifted by a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The suspension is also the same, though the track package does offer the adjustable strut top mounts in addition to the aero trickery.

If you just want the power, a base model GT500 at $73,995 could be the better choice, but it still costs a bit more than the 797-hp (594-kW) Dodge Challenger Redeye. It’s way more expensive than the 717-hp (535-kW) Challenger Hellcat, however, which has a base price of $60,945.