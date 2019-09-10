The Audi RS6 is finally coming to the United States after never previously being available to customers in the United States yet. The performance wagon isn't available in America, yet. The best spot to see the red-hot model for now is at the Frankfurt Motor Show. Check out the gallery below for new shots from the exhibition hall floor and for the previously released press photos of the vehicle.

The 2020 Audi RS6 Avant packs a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 with hybrid assistance that makes a total of 591 horsepower (441 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. An eight-speed automatic channels this output to the latest version of the brand's famed Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The Four Rings claims the wagon can reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.6 seconds.

The top speed depends on how much money you spend. In base form, the RS6 Avant can hit 155 mph (250 kph). The optional Dynamic Package boosts the limiter to 174 mph (280 kph). Opting for the Dynamic Package Plus is the top dog by being able to run to 190 mph (305 kph). In addition to improving top speed, these packs add a mechanically operated central differential.

The new RS6 has style to complement its performance. The front end has big intakes at the corners with contrasting trim for the uprights that draws the eye to them. There are similar of these differently colored elements for the side sills and along the upper edge of the rear diffuser.

The price for the RS6 Avant in the United States is still a mystery, but the wagon starts at €117,500 in Germany. With this figure as a guide, expect the American version to carry a six-figure cost in America.