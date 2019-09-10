The BMW X6 Vantablack is on display at the Frankfurt Motor Show, but the exhibit space's bizarre, blue lighting with red and green highlights makes the ultra-black, sleek crossover look straight out of a cyberpunk vision of the future. We aren't sure why the company is displaying it this way, but walking into the oddly lit room is a surreal experience.

This unique X6 has the Vantablack VBx2 coating over all of its body panels. The covering absorbs 99.96 percent of visible light making the substance the blackest color in the world. The illuminate grille, headlights, and taillights don't wear the materials, so they are still able to shine.

Because the color reflects almost no light, the X6 Vantablack looks flat and practically two dimensional even when you see it in the real world. The concept behind the project was to create a different way to conceal a new vehicle's design without resorting to camouflage or installing fake body panels.

We are still hoping to get a good look at the Vantablack under direct light because BMW's photos can only tell so much of the story. Seeing is believing. Still, the example in Frankfurt has a very cool aesthetic because the oddly colored lighting doesn't reflect off the body. The X6 looks like a crossover-shaped void in the space.

BMW has no intention to sell the new X6 in Vantablack, but the latest iteration of the coupe-inspired crossover goes on in the United States in November. Buyers have three powertrain options at launch: the rear-drive sDrive40i, all-wheel-drive xDrive40i, and all-wheel-drive M50i. Prices start at $65,290 (including the $995 destination fee) and grow to $86,465 for the M50i..