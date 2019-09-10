There's a new Jaguar XJ on the way. The company teased its reborn flagship sedan for the first time in 2018, and now at the world premiere of the new Land Rover Defender at the Frankfurt Motor Show, it’s giving us a more detailed look. This is our first glimpse at the upcoming XJ in the sheet metal. At least, on video; the image shows up at around the 4:00-minute mark.

A shadowy image of the upcoming XJ's rear is all that's available. But that lone image, teased briefly on-screen at the Land Rover stand in Frankfurt, is enough to get us excited. It doesn't arrive with any new details about performance, unfortunately – but previous reports indicate the new XJ will use battery power extensively.

Gallery: New Jaguar XJ render

5 Photos

What we know thus far is that there will be a fully electric Jaguar XJ. Riding on an all-new MLA platform, the XJ could house up to four electric motors, a floor-mounted battery, and an all-wheel-drive layout. No word on power or range, but an iteration of the gas engine will stick around.

Non-fully electric versions of the XJ we expect to use JLR's hybrid 3.0-liter inline-six Ingenium engine. In current applications, that powertrain produces a modest 395 horsepower (295 kilowatts) and 406 lb-ft (550 Newton-meters) of torque; it's one of the first steps in Jaguar's march toward offering an electrified powertrain on every one of its vehicles.

Style-wise, the sedan should share a lot in common with current vehicles like the I-Pace and facelifted XE. If the concept above is any indication (created by our rendering artists), it should be attractive – but not a far departure from its predecessor.

Expect the all-new XJ to show up sometime early in 2020 (or late 2019, if we're really lucky) before going on sale later in the year. No word on pricing jet yet.