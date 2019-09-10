Hide press release Show press release

Automobili Lamborghini honors Ferdinand K. Piëch with Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 unveiled at IAA 2019 in Frankfurt

Sant’Agata Bolognese/Frankfurt IAA, 10 September 2019 – Automobili Lamborghini honors Ferdinand K. Piëch with the naming announcement of its first hybrid super sports car, unveiled today at Frankfurt IAA. The fastest Lamborghini ever will bear the moniker of Sián FKP 37, in recognition of Ferdinand Karl Piëch, born in 1937, who played a significant role in the acquisition of Automobili Lamborghini in 1998 by Audi AG, owned by Volkswagen Group of which he was chairman of the executive board from 1993 to 2002.

“Prof. Dr. Piëch innately understood the attraction and potential of the Lamborghini brand and how it could fit within the Volkswagen Group, whilst retaining its unique Italian super sports car identity and design and engineering DNA,” said Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini. “Prof. Dr. Piëch was an engineer and an innovator, particularly appreciating the appeal of the iconic Lamborghini V12 powertrain on which today, the Sián FKP 37 combines pioneering hybrid technologies. The Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 provides fitting recognition of the role Piëch, and the Volkswagen Group, played in facilitating our flourishing brand today, as well as heralding Lamborghini’s innovative route to the future.”

The Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 delivers unique new hybrid technologies, including the world-first application of a supercapacitor for hybridization, new materials technology, and unsurpassed Lamborghini performance. Its futuristic design clearly intimates the first electrification of a production Lamborghini and the ground-breaking hybrid technologies within, as does its Sián moniker, meaning ‘flash of lightening’ in its homeland Bolognese dialect.

Producing combined thermal and electric power of 819 hp, the Sián FKP 37 has the lowest-ever weight-to-power ratio of any V12 Lamborghini, and accelerates on specially-developed Pirelli P Zero tires from 0-100 km/h in under 2.8 seconds, reaching a top speed of over 350 km/h. At a price of over two million euro plus taxes, each owner of the already-sold 63 units will specify their unique car in conjunction with Lamborghini’s Centro Stile and Ad Personam team.

Automobili Lamborghini at IAA 2019

Lamborghini’s stand includes dedicated areas for its Ad Personam and client specification lounges, including a special display of Alcantara materials: the Made in Italy fabric that offers personalized solutions enhancing the comfort and exclusivity of a Lamborghini’s interior. Two Ad Personam renditions of the Huracán EVO Spyder and coupé are featured together with the Lamborghini Urus Super SUV.

The Urus in model year ’20 configuration defines new qualities of on-board life. Now included as standard is a soft-closing door function together with new connected services. These include Private e-Call and On-line Roadside Assistance and new functionalities connected to navigation and entertainment. The countless individualization possibilities have been further enriched. The Urus on display is painted in Blu Eleos and equipped with the new Chrome Package, accenting the car’s silhouette. The elegant interior is fitted out entirely in Bianco Polar (white) leather, including seats, lower parts, roof lining, carpeting and trunk up to the seat belts.

The Huracán EVO Spyder on display has been created by Ad Personam, Lamborghini’s personalization program, and its exterior color Rosso Epona, a matt multilayer paint, contrasts with the style package in high gloss black and black Narvi rims with diamond finish, underlining the unique design of the car. The interior is characterized by new leather sport seats in Rosso Andra with red stitching, thus matching the exterior color of the car. Surfaces are enriched by Lamborghini patented carbon skin.

The Huracán EVO Coupé on display in the Ad Personam Studio is painted in the new Ad Personam color Viola Mithras with a violet base and a bluish flame-changing appearance based on light reflections on the car. The exterior is completed by the style package in high gloss black and 20” Narvi rims in bronze. The interior is a combination of black leather and Alcantara, with details in bronze leather and violet stitching that reflects the exterior color. The ‘start and stop’ button cover is painted in the same color as the exterior.

The Lamborghini stand is completed by an area dedicated to Lamborghini Brand Extension, displaying the Lamborghini Menswear fashion line, accessories and the preview of a new bag collection, all inspired by Lamborghini materials and the design DNA.