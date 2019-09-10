The DC100 concept paved the way of the future for the next-generation Defender, and now after about eight years of waiting, Land Rover is introducing its completely new off-roader. It has certainly been a long time in the making, but we fully understand LR for not rushing things over taking into account the Defender is as the core of the brand and has to live up to the heritage of its legendary predecessor. New videos released today complement the SUV’s big debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show and allow us to better discover the Defender’s major transformation.

'

More than just a single model, the Defender family will include the usual short-wheelbase three-door 90 and long-wheelbase five-door 110 body styles, plus a yet-to-be-confirmed 130 longer version and potentially a pickup truck as well. Commercial versions have already been announced by Land Rover, along with the possibility to choose from five, six or 5+2 seating layouts depending on variant. With six trim levels, several gasoline and diesel engines, and a whopping 170 individual accessories – there should be an ideal Defender specification for everyone.

'

As far as the design is concerned, Land Rover has partially moved away from the utilitarian roots of the original Defender and has taken a more modern approach while still maintaining some of the ruggedness the old model was known for. Like the Defenders from yesteryear, there are short front and rear overhangs and squared-off wheel arches, while the rear-mounted spare tire is still there. Spicing up the exterior are four different packs: Explorer, Adventure, Country, and Urban – each combining a specific series of upgrades depending on your needs.

'

The interior is also a major departure from the old-school Defender as it’s now loaded with tech, such as a 12.3-inch fully digital driver’s display joined by a 10-inch touchscreen for the infotainment. The base versions get only six audio speakers, but the more you’re willing to pay, the more sophisticated the sound system becomes, with up to 14 speakers, 700 watts of power, and a subwoofer provided by Meridian.

'

Then there are the special features you’ll likely appreciate, such as the full-length folding fabric roof available for both the Defender 90 and 110 (depending on region) along with the nifty jump seat standard on the First Edition 90 and optional on the 110. From 18-inch steel wheels to glossy black 22-inch alloys, Land Rover will offer a comprehensive set of rims matched with all-season or off-road tires.

'

As a refresher, the revamped Defender will go on sale in the United States for the 2020 model year and it’ll cost from $50,925. Go crazy with the configurator and you can hit six figures. Only the 110 will be available upon launch, but the 90 will arrive shortly at some point next year for those who need a more compact off-roader.

'