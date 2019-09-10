Hide press release Show press release

INTRODUCING THE NEW 2020 LAND ROVER DEFENDER

The Land Rover Defender has always been a symbol of strength and the new model is the toughest and most capable Land Rover vehicle yet, combining a new body structure with all-new technologies and proven hardware to create a Defender that is fit for the 21st century.

The new Defender is reimagined for the 21st century

The world’s most iconic 4x4 and the choice of adventurers and expedition leaders for more than 70 years has been reinvented with an instantly recognizable silhouette that features signature Defender elements including short front and rear overhangs

Durable new D7x architecture engineered to withstand the Extreme Event Test procedure, above and beyond the normal standard for SUV testing in the industry

New Configurable Terrain Response, Twin-Speed Transfer Box, Locking Center Differential, Active Rear and Locking Differential allow drivers to optimize the Defender for use on various terrains (7)

The new Defender debuts the new ‘PIVI Pro’ (12) infotainment system featuring an intuitive interface, while Software-Over-The-Air updates allows customers to access to the latest software updates remotely

Intuitive 10-inch touchscreen with standard Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility delivers enhanced user experience and broader range of functions (1)

At launch, the Defender 110 will be available with optional 5+2 seating and four distinct Accessory Packs (Explorer, Adventure, Country and Urban), as well as 170 individual accessories; A shorter wheelbase Defender 90 derivate will join the line-up soon aft

Four distinct Accessory Packs are available Explorer Pack: The Explorer Pack is ideal for off-road adventures, equipped with a lightweight 57-lbs Expedition Roof Rack(3) , Exterior Side-mounted Gear Carrier, Wheel Arch Protection and a Spare Wheel Cover. A Matte Black hood decal, featuring ‘90’ or ‘110’ cut-out detailing, completes the Explorer Pack’s head-turning appearance Adventure Pack: Ideal for time spent outdoors, the Adventure Pack features a Portable Rinse System with a 1.7 gallon (6.5-liter) pressurized water reservoir, trunk-mounted Integrated Air Compressor and Exterior Side-mounted Gear Carrier. A practical 6.3 gallon Seat Backpack, which you can take with you when you leave the vehicle, completes the interior Country Pack: Designed for time spent off the beaten track, the Country Pack features rugged Wheel Arch Protection, Bright Rear Scuff Plate, Portable Rinse System and FullHeight Loadspace Partition o Urban Pack: To stand out in the concrete jungle, the Urban Pack adds a Bright Rear Scuff Plate, Spare W

The functional, durable and flexible interior is unique with exposed structural elements and available 5+2 seating and a central front jump seat

The Land Rover brand’s pioneering Terrain Response® 2 technology is enhanced with standard Wade Sensing (13) feature, while world-first off-road Configurable Terrain Response allows the driver to tailor off-road character more precisely (7)

New Advanced Electrical Vehicle Architecture (EVA 2.0) underpins connected tech

A maximum payload of up to 1,984-lbs (900kg), static roof load of up to 661-lbs (300kg), dynamic roof load of 370-lbs (168kg), towing capacity of 8,201-lbs and wading depth of up to 35.4-in (900mm) combine to make the new Defender the ultimate 4x4 for overland adventures

Land Rover brand to continue long-term humanitarian partnership with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) with Defender at the heart of it

Above and Beyond Collection: A capsule of technical apparel developed in partnership with Musto® is available in Land Rover showrooms and online, reflecting core Defender qualities of capability and toughness. For more information, visit your local Land Rover retailer.

The Defender 110 will be priced from $49,900 (11) in the U.S. and will go on sale in Spring 2020; the Defender 90 body style will be available later in the year 2020. Configure your new Defender at www.landroverusa.com/Defender

• To view a live stream of the New Defender reveal at the Frankfurt Motor Show, visit the Land Rover brand’s YouTube channel on September 10, 2019 at 4:00AM EDT

The unmistakable silhouette is familiar yet new. It looks tough and is tough but designed with purpose and engineered to excite. Iconic in name, shape and capability, the Defender can be personalized to allow owners to make the most of their world.

Across seven decades of pioneering innovation, Land Rover vehicles have earned a unique place in the hearts of explorers, humanitarian agencies and adventurous families across the world. Proven in the harshest environments on earth, the new Defender maintains this bloodline.

Alongside the peerless luxury and refinement of the Range Rover family and the highly capable and versatile Discovery SUVs, the new Defender completes the Land Rover dynasty. The Defender 110 is just the start for this family of the most capable and durable 4x4s in the world. It will be swiftly followed by a short wheelbase Defender 90 later in 2020.

Driven by a passion and respect for the original, the new Defender delivers transformational breadth of capability and advanced all-terrain technologies to redefine adventure for the 21st century, while remaining true to the pioneering spirit that has been a Land Rover brand hallmark for 71 years.

U.S. PRICING AND MSRP(11)

Badge Powertrain Standard S SE HSE First Edition X P300 2.0L T/C I4, 300HP $49,900 $53,350 P400 3.0L I6 MHEV, 400HP $62,250 $68,350 $68,650 $80,900

DESIGN

Land Rover has defined all-terrain capability and toughness from the conception of its very first 4x4. The Series and Defender models have gone above and beyond for decades, securing iconic status for their ability to help people make more of their world. The new Defender takes these much-loved characteristics and reimagines them for the 21st century.

The result is a visually compelling vehicle that couldn’t be anything else but a modern Defender for a world that has changed massively since the original was created.

With its distinctive silhouette and optimum proportions, the new Defender has toughness at its core while its interior’s rugged modular architecture embraces the spirit of adventure that has been a fundamental part of Land Rover DNA for more than 70 years.

With minimal front and rear overhangs, the new Defender is instantly recognizable and provides excellent approach and departure angles. The Land Rover design team re-envisioned familiar Defender elements for the 21st century, giving the new 4x4 a purposeful upright stance and Alpine light windows in the roof, while retaining the side-hinged rear tailgate and externally-mounted spare wheel that make the original so identifiable.

“The new Defender is respectful of its past but is not harnessed by it,” said Gerry McGovern, Chief Design Officer, Land Rover. “This is a new Defender for a New Age. Its unique personality is accentuated by its distinctive silhouette and optimum proportions, which make it both highly desirable and seriously capable – a visually compelling 4x4 that wears its design and engineering integrity with uncompromised commitment.”

The high sills, short overhangs and externally-mounted rear wheel of the new Defender facilitate the vehicle’s off-road capability, while its elemental yet sophisticated surfaces combine with a strong horizontal emphasis to communicate the vehicle’s tough and purposeful character.

The new Defender is available in perfectly proportioned ‘90’ and ‘110’ body styles, which share the same short overhangs, with six models available; Defender, Defender S, Defender SE, Defender HSE, Defender X and Defender First Edition.

Customers can also select from the widest range of accessories ever produced by the Land Rover brand, including a choice of four Accessory Packs: Explorer, Adventure, Country and Urban.

These additional characteristics have been designed to give customers even more choice, all are compelling and equally desirable and demonstrate the ability of this vehicle to embrace different personalities without compromising the integrity of the overall vehicle design.

“This is our vision of a modern Defender,” said Gerry McGovern, Chief Design Officer, Land Rover.“The clean body side contrasts dramatically against the sheer verticality of its front and particularly its rear to create a reassuringly purposeful stance. The overall impression is of an elemental design, yet this clean reductive approach is underpinned by sophisticated surfacing of the highest quality.”

The characterful front-end of the Defender is tough but approachable, emphasized by the geometric forms of its highly technical headlamps which feature the latest technology, while beautifully sculptured fenders combined with squared wheel arches and strong shoulders all contribute to the vehicle’s sense of solidity and robustness.

At the rear, the geometric forms of the distinctive high-tech tail lights harmonize perfectly with the front-end design.

The sheerness of the rear vertically maintains the short overhang for a superior departure angle while maximizing interior space and accentuating the vehicle’s strong shoulder section.

Every detail of the exterior design has been creatively developed to re-enforce the DNA of the Defender model – sophisticated, durable and extremely tough, a vehicle design like no other.

“For us designers, nothing comes close to redesigning the last automotive icon,” said Massimo Frascella, Creative Director, Land Rover Design.“The design of the new Defender is a manifestation of our modernist design philosophy, elemental yet incredibly sophisticated.”

EXTERIOR

Land Rover has developed a curated exterior palette with unique colors exclusive to the new Defender. A lot of body work is exposed in the interior – so the color palettes are modular between interior and exterior.

On the Defender X derivative, the gloss black inset contrast hood is standard along with Gloss Black claddings. To give further differentiation between the ‘X’ and the core vehicles, the front and rear skid pans and other detailed exterior parts are coated in a Starlight Satin finish.

The new Defender is the first Land Rover vehicle available with an optional factory-fitted Satin Protective Film which delivers enhanced design and durability.

The PU-based wrap is applied to external bodywork and gives the standard metallic paint a rich and contemporary satin finish, showing the sophisticated surfacing of the exterior design in the best possible light.

This durable wrap meets rigorous standards and has been developed for the highest performance in extreme conditions.

The film can be removed at any time, making it significantly quicker to repair than standard paint finishes. It is available with Indus Silver, Gondwana Stone and Pangea Green paint options, is solvent free and contains no volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

A choice of 12 wheel designs are available, ranging from 18-inch white-painted pressed steel rims to 22-inch Luna alloys.

Body color options include three new metallic shades unique to the Defender with Tasman Blue, Pangea Green and Gondwana Stone joining Fuji White, Eiger Grey, Santorini Black and Indus Silver in the exterior color palette.

INTERIOR

The Defender model’s constructivist modular interior architecture communicates its highly functional nature – underpinned by its practical layout and reductive design.

This approach is most evident by the exposed, powder-coated magnesium cross car beam which is integral to the overall strength of the body architecture.

This structural die-cast magnesium alloy beam, which is available in a range of finishes, features integrated grab handles to aid entry but also for a secure grip when the vehicle is performing technical off-road maneuvers(14).

The main controls, including the central touchscreen, are ergonomically clustered within the magnesium frame to enable the installation of an innovative optional front row center jump seat while also allowing for movement across the front of the cabin.

Practicality is a hallmark of Land Rover interior design and the new Defender comes with an abundance of storage opportunities including a choice of center consoles.

The durable constructivist theme is consistent throughout the interior with visible features that retain the structural door casings while partially exposing the painted doors.

The stripped-back design of the original Defender has been embraced inside, where structural elements and fittings usually hidden from view have been exposed, with an emphasis on simplicity and practicality.

User-friendly features include practical touches and advanced technological innovations. Durable rubberized flooring shrugs off the spills of daily adventures and once-in-a-lifetime expeditions, providing a brush or wipe clean interior. Available on the Defender 90, a full-length Folding Fabric Roof(2) provides an open-top feel and allows passengers in the second row seats of the vehicle to stand up when parked to provide the full safari experience.

The Front Row Center Seat (otherwise known as a jump seat) standard on the First Edition Defender 90 and optional on the Defender 110, allows three people to travel in the front row. Conceived and designed as an occasional seat, the practical addition means the Defender 110 can be specified with five, six or 5+2 seating while the short-wheelbase Defender 90 can accommodate six occupants in a compact family hatchback length body. When not in use, the seatback folds down to provide a front armrest and additional storage, including a pair of additional cupholders.

“Within, we strived to harness the Defender model’s profound spirit of boundless adventure,” said Alan Sheppard, Director, Interior Design, Land Rover.“A comfortable interior which is at once impeccably handsome for the discerning, shrewd in functionality and prudently qualified in anticipation of any adversity.”

Comfort is also a key part of the new Defender, with interior materials focused on retaining newness. Customers can choose from three interior color combinations with scope for personalization, available by mixing these with different interior finish options.

Material choices include Resolve textile on standard models while ‘S’ and ‘SE’ trims feature Grained Leather combined with a durable Robust Woven Textile featuring higher Decitex fibers for added strength (in addition to using recycled polyester), in areas subjected to the most wear. This tough and tactile material pays homage to the canvas hoods fitted to early Series Land Rover models.

‘HSE’ models feature high grade Windsor Leather, while the Defender X features Windsor Leather in combination with Steelcut Premium Textile accent for enhanced durability. This premium textile from Kvadrat is a 30 percent wool blend and is also available as an alternative to the leather upholstery paired with Miko Suedecloth.

Customers can also choose from a curated range of veneers and finishes, which include a rugged rough-cut Walnut or Natural Smoked Dark Oak Veneer, both of which are open pore to give a more natural haptic feel. Powder coating colors available include Dark Grey for the ‘X’ derivative and Light Grey as standard on core Defender models, with the option of the product inspired white for all the exposed metal parts.

“Essentially a tool – obtaining this balance of tactility, softness and durability was key to create a modern premium aesthetic for both the interior and exterior materials,” said Amy Frascella, Director, Color and Materials, Land Rover.“We have enabled innovation of materials by creating new approaches to development, challenging conventions of traditional methods of make and modifying existing technologies.”

CAPABILITY

To retain the famous Defender silhouette, accommodate a family of body styles and support the latest range of powertrains, the Land Rover brand has developed the new all-aluminum D7x platform. It has the unique combination of practicality, flexibility and capability expected from a 4x4 wearing the Defender name and doesn’t share a single body-in-white panel with another Land Rover model. This commitment to engineering integrity means the Defender has its own line in body assembly at the new manufacturing facility in Nitra, Slovakia.

Raising the position of the vehicle’s body structure by 0.8-in (20mm) compared to the existing range of large SUVs within the Land Rover line-up and relocating elements including the battery and cooling circuits, has enabled vehicle engineers to deliver ultra-short front and rear overhangs and a wheelbase of 119-in (3,022mm) on the Defender 110 – 3.9-in (99mm) longer than a Land Rover Discovery. This new body architecture provides ground clearance of 11.5-in (291mm) and exceptional off-road geometry, giving the Defender 110 approach, breakover and departure angles of 38, 28 and 40 degrees (in Off-Road height with tow eye cover removed) respectively.

The short rear overhang, the same for both body styles, is made possible by mounting the spare wheel externally, rather than under the rear floor, where it is readily accessible off-road. The trademark side-hinged rear door is further engineered to accommodate any of the available wheel and tire combinations.

The lightweight all-aluminum monocoque construction of the new D7x architecture delivers the stiffest Land Rover body ever created, with a torsional rigidity of 29kNm/Degree – making it three times more rigid than traditional body-on-frame designs. These strong foundations provide an ideal basis for the fully-independent suspension, twin-speed transfer box and permanent four-wheel drive.

Configurable Terrain Response®(7) makes its debut in the new Defender (standard on X derivatives and optional on others), allowing drivers to fine-tune the set-up of the vehicle to suit the precise off-road conditions like never before.

Delivering transformational breadth of capability and on-road handling, the Defender is in a category of its own.

“We've embraced the Defender vehicle’s stunning capability and minimalistic, functional interior to reinvent the icon for the 21st century,” said Nick Rogers, Executive Director, Product Engineering, Jaguar Land Rover. “The new Defender gives us the license to do things differently, to push the boundaries and do the unthinkable, without ever losing the character and authenticity of the original. From the start we had an absolute obsession with functionality beneath the skin, from choosing the right materials through to state-of-the-art connectivity. The result is not only the most capable Land Rover ever made, but also a truly comfortable, modern vehicle that people will love to drive."

The core team of engineers and designers agreed the new Defender family would include ‘90’ and ‘110’ body styles, retain the model’s distinctive silhouette, side-hinged rear door arrangement and include a central front jump seat at the very beginning of the program.

The new Defender redefines breadth of capability, raising the threshold for both off-road ruggedness and on-road comfort. It can negotiate crowded city streets as effortlessly as climbing mountains, crossing deserts and withstanding freezing temperatures. Its carefully honed handling delivers both a rewarding drive and first-class long-haul comfort across varying terrains.

In the original Defender model, drivers could lock the central differential manually using the high-to-low range gear selector. In the new Defender, drivers can prevent cross-axle slip using the Center Slip Limited and Center and Rear Slip Limited options on the central touchscreen controller. In addition, there is a choice of three settings for the throttle and gearbox response, steering and traction control, allowing experienced off-roaders and all-terrain novices to tailor the vehicle set-up to suit their requirements. The system allows four individual profiles to be saved, so different drivers can quickly activate their preferred settings(7).

Alternatively, the intelligent Auto functionality of the available Terrain Response® 2 system can recognize the driving surface and configure the vehicle appropriately with no input from the driver(7).

The Defender is also the first Land Rover vehicle to feature a standard Wade Sensing(13) program within the Terrain Response® 2 menu. The new setting is designed to automatically soften throttle response, set the heating and ventilation to recirculate cabin air, locks the driveline and adjusts the ride height to its off-road setting while activating the Wade Sensing screen on the infotainment system. This allows drivers to observe the depth of water under the vehicle and is designed to provide knowledge when fording deep water – allowing drivers to take full advantage of the new Defender model’s maximum wading depth of 35.4-in (900mm). When exiting a wading environment, the new Defender is programmed to automatically drag the brakes, momentarily, to clean and dry the discs and assist with braking performance when back on dry ground.

The advanced Land Rover All-Terrain Progress Control(7) and ClearSight Ground View(15) technologies also support drivers in extreme off-road situations, removing the stress of maintaining a low crawl speed and showing the hidden area directly in front of the vehicle using the central touchscreen.

TOWING AND CARRYING

The strong body architecture of the Land Rover Defender vehicle helps customers make more of their world, whether they want to tow heavy loads or carry them, and features a maximum towing capacity of 8,201-lbs. Advanced driver assistance technologies include Advanced Tow Assist(16), which is designed to assist with difficult reversing maneuvers by letting drivers steer trailers using a rotary controller on the center console.

The ultra-strong body is ready for overland adventures, with a maximum dynamic roof load of 370-lbs (168kg) making it perfectly suited to both camping trips and visits to the hardware store.

POWERTRAIN & TECHNOLOGY

U.S. customers will be able to choose between a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, badged P300, and a six-cylinder Mild-Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) powertrain, badged P400. The P300 powertrain, which produces 296hp, uses an advanced twin-scroll turbocharger for smooth performance and efficient power delivery, accelerating from 0-60mph in 7.7 seconds(17) (0-100km/h in 8.1 seconds).

The P400 MHEV powertrain harvests energy normally lost during deceleration and redeploys it to optimize performance. The inline six-cylinder Ingenium gasoline engine features both a conventional twin-scroll turbocharger and an advanced 48-volt electric supercharger. A belt-integrated starter motor replaces the alternator to assist the gasoline engine under acceleration, while the 48-volt lithium-ion battery stores energy captured as the vehicle slows down. In combination, these advanced technologies provide 395hp, 406-lb ft of torque and acceleration from 0-60mph in 5.8 seconds(17) (0-100km/h in 6.1 seconds).

Both engines are paired with a smooth and responsive eight-speed ZF® automatic transmission and twin-speed transfer box, to provide a set of low-range ratios essential for towing or off-road driving when more control is required.

BRAKE PERFORMANCE

The new Defender is the first Land Rover model to introduce next-generation braking technology designed to provide quicker and quieter responses than conventional systems, enhancing the driving experience. An actuator-controlled piston operated by the foot pedal applies braking effort, delivering much finer control.

The system comes into its own during low-speed off-road maneuvers and, when the Traction Control and Emergency Braking(18) systems are triggered, it can lock a wheel within only 150 milliseconds – versus 300 milliseconds with a conventional set-up.

In everyday use, the benefits include Hill Launch Assist with Enhanced Hill Hold(7), which are designed to help prevent the vehicle from rolling back on inclines when engaged – leaving the driver to focus solely on pulling away and negotiating objects ahead – with a smoother transition from the brakes to power in adverse environments.

CONNECTIVITY & CONVENIENCE

The next-generation Land Rover Electronic Vehicle Architecture, dubbed EVA 2.0, underpins the digital revolution of the brand, supporting Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) updates designed to ensure that the new Defender always has access to the latest software and enabling the Land Rover brand’s fast and intuitive new PIVI Pro(12) infotainment system.

The new Defender takes SOTA technology to a new level, with 14 individual modules capable of receiving remote updates. By allowing customers to download data remotely, electronic updates cascade down to the vehicle immediately, with no need to visit a Land Rover retailer.

Software updates are sent to the vehicle and downloaded in the background using the vehicle’s built-in data plan. Once ready, a notification will alert customers to the availability of an update, allowing the installation to be scheduled for a convenient time.

Customers will be able to stay truly connected with the optional Online Pack(20), which will provide unlimited data for music streaming, weather updates and calendar information via the infotainment screen. By subscribing to a supplementary Wi-Fi data package(21), all passengers will also be able to stay connected to online media via a separate external antenna(6).

Inspired by the latest mobile devices, the new Defender also employs advanced consumer technology including high performance Snapdragon processors and advanced QNX operating systems to deliver its connected features.

Just as the breadth of dynamic capability of the Defender is underpinned by a new body architecture, its connected technologies are enabled by EVA 2.0, which supports the next generation of driver assistance and customer convenience systems.

The new Defender is as technologically advanced as it is durable and introduces the new Land Rover PIVI Pro(12) infotainment system. This next-generation touchscreen-based system is intuitive and user-friendly, requiring fewer inputs to perform frequently used tasks.

Inspired by the latest smartphones and accessed through the central 10-inch touchscreen, the PIVI Pro infotainment system offers an always-on design that provides instant responses, even when starting the vehicle for the first time.

Supported by a built-in back-up battery, navigation initialization is designed to take just seconds while an easy-to-follow menu structure helps ensure customers can carry out the most common tasks directly from the home screen in an effort to reduce driver distraction(19). The easily customized and redesigned layouts reduce the number of steps by an average of 50 percent versus previous Land Rover systems and incorporates wireless device charging and Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ as standard for intuitive smartphone integration(1). Its Bluetooth technology can even connect to two smartphones simultaneously.

The new navigation system is designed to use self-learning algorithms and dynamic guidance to help optimize routing, while Smart Voice Guidance is designed to cancel audio instructions when drivers are travelling in familiar surroundings. Maps can be kept up-to-date thanks to SOTA technology. In combination with the 12.3-inch Interactive Driver Display, the advanced system is designed to provide high-definition 3D mapping within the instrumentation, leaving the central touchscreen free to control other applications.

The high-resolution digital instruments can be configured to show a pair of conventional dials, full-screen 3D navigation guidance or a combination of the two, allowing drivers to optimize the display to suit the circumstances and their individual preference.

Customers can even keep tabs on the new Defender from afar, using the Land Rover InControl® Remote technology, which allows owners to monitor its location, fuel level, lock and unlock the vehicle, and even initiate the climate control to heat or cool the cabin before setting off on their journey.

A new Generation 2 Head-up Display (HUD)(7) is designed to assist in reducing driver distraction. The full-color backlit TFT set-up provides key information to the driver, while its new video capability can replicate displays from the central touchscreen – including articulation graphics to assist the driver in off-road environments.

The new Land Rover Electrical Vehicle Architecture (EVA 2.0), forward-facing digital camera, advanced ultrasonic sensors and powerful 3Gbit/s onboard network support a comprehensive suite of driver assistance technologies, with the cameras and sensors governed by a single integrated processor, or domain controller.

These include a 3D Surround Camera designed to provide both 360-degree plan and new 3D exterior perspective views of the surrounding area, both on and off-road. The advanced system provides enhanced augmented on-screen visualization when using Wade Sensing(13) and ClearSight Ground View(15) transparent hood technology, to improve visibility of the vehicle’s surroundings.

To maintain rearward visibility, Defender models fitted with the front jump seat also feature ClearSight Rear View(4) technology as standard. At the touch of a button, the frameless interior mirror switches from a conventional mirror to a digital screen showing a feed provided by a high-definition rear-facing camera mounted high at the back of the vehicle.

The clever technology provides a 50-degree wider field of vision over a traditional rear view mirror, effectively removing the rear pillars and spare wheel from the driver’s line of sight, to assist in eliminating rear blind spots. The 1.7-megapixel camera also provides superior clarity in low light conditions and has a hydrophobic coating to maintain performance in wet and muddy conditions(4).

Blind Spot Assist comes standard on the Defender while an available Driver Assist Pack includes Adaptive Cruise Control and Rear Pre-Collision Monitor, which is designed to alert following drivers who are failing to slow down by automatically flashing the hazard lights, as well as Rear Traffic Monitor and Clear Exit Monitor(7) are also included in the pack.

The comprehensive list of available driver assistance technologies includes Emergency Braking(18), Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Cruise Control and Speed Limiter functions, Driver Condition Monitor and front and rear Parking Aids, while the advanced chassis control features are supported by an ultra-fast Flexray network(7).

The new Land Rover Defender comes with standard six speakers and option 10- and 14-speaker (both plus subwoofer) Meridian™ sound systems delivering 180W, 400W or 700W of amplifier power respectively, providing rich sound quality for all occupants.

A comprehensive supply of charging sockets throughout the cabin are supported to keep occupants charged and connected while on the go, whether using digital devices to stream music or camping accessories to provide home comforts in remote locations. Front row occupants can choose from a pair of 12V power supplies and two USB sockets, one of which is located behind the central touchscreen.

In the second row, occupants have two USBs and a pair of 12V charging points and, when third-row seats are fitted, they come with a USB outlet and 12V socket. The loadspace also includes an additional 12V socket while a 120V domestic socket is also available.

Thoughtful touches include the availability of USB sockets on the front seatbacks, specifically positioned to allow second row occupants to charge devices while using the optional Click and Go tablet holders.

An optional second-generation Activity Key can also be specified in addition to the pair of standard fobs for heightened convenience. The water resistant (up to 4 ATM) and shock-proof wearable device now incorporates an LCD screen. The wrist-worn device allows customers to unlock any door, lock or start the vehicle – doing away with the electronic ‘handshake’ previously required to lock or unlock the vehicle. Instead, customers can access or secure their Defender either using a button on the Activity Key screen or its keyless entry functionality.

DURABILITY TESTING

The new Land Rover purpose-engineered ‘D7x’ architecture is based on a lightweight aluminum monocoque construction to create the stiffest body structure Land Rover has ever produced. It is three times stiffer than traditional body-on-frame designs, providing ideal foundations for the fully-independent suspension.

During development testing, prototype models have covered hundreds of thousands of miles across some of the harshest environments on earth, ranging from the 50-degree Celsius heat of the desert and sub 40-degree Celsius cold of the Arctic to altitudes above 10,000-ft in the Rocky Mountains in Colorado.

The Defender is truly capable of great things and the front and rear recovery points can withstand up to 10 and nine tons of pull respectively. During its global development program, Land Rover engineers were able to complete iconic trails in Moab, Utah, for the first time, including Hell’s Revenge, Poison Spider and Steel Bender trails. Closer to home, the Defender met the Land Rover brand’s toughest durability standards during testing at the global design and engineering headquarters at Gaydon. As part of these extreme events, the Defender withstood repeated 7.9-in (200mm) curb strikes at 25mph (40km/h)(5).

To ensure the electrical systems are as rugged and robust as the rest of the vehicle, the Defender is the first new Land Rover vehicle to benefit from enhanced validation testing, the result of a $45m (£37m) investment in new facilities and infrastructure.

PERSONALIZATION

Personal experiences and adventures are part of the Land Rover landscape and the new Defender maintains this rich heritage, allowing customers to personalize their vehicle to fit their lives with more choice than ever before.

The new Defender will be available in ‘90’ and ‘110’ body styles, with up to six seats in the Defender 90 and the option of five, six or 5+2 seating in the Defender 110. The model range comprises of six trim levels including, Defender, Defender S, Defender SE, Defender HSE, Defender First Edition and top of the range Defender X.

Customers will be able to personalize their vehicle further through the fitment of four optional Accessory Packs. The Explorer, Adventure, Country and Urban Packs each give the Defender a distinct character with a specially selected range of accessories, while a new Land Rover Above and Beyond Collection of outdoor performance apparel and equipment delivers the same durability and toughness as the new Defender.

The full range of accessories are available individually, however the four Accessory Packs help customers tailor their new Defender to suit their lifestyle in a prebuilt package:

EXPLORER PACK

The Explorer Pack is designed to allow owners to conquer unmapped extremes with a Raised Air Intake, lightweight 57-lbs Expedition Roof Rack(3) and an Exterior Side-mounted Gear Carrier. Front and Rear Classic Mud Flaps, Wheel Arch Protection and a Spare Wheel Cover provide extra ruggedness while a Matte Black hood decal, featuring ‘90’ or ‘110’ cut-out detailing, completes the Explorer Pack’s head-turning appearance. Customers can also upgrade the Explorer Pack with Fixed Side Steps and a Deployable Roof Ladder, while the Front Expedition Protection System adds a Front Undershield and ‘A’-Frame Protection Bar with raised corners to improve the front approach angle.

ADVENTURE PACK

A Portable Rinse System with a 1.7 gallon pressurized water reservoir, trunk-mounted Integrated Air Compressor and Exterior Side-mounted Gear Carrier are featured in the Adventure Pack and equip the new Defender for time spent outdoors. Protection is enhanced by Front and Rear Mud Flaps, a Spare Wheel Cover and a Bright Rear Scuff Plate to guard the rear bumper against scrapes and scratches when loading and unloading, while a practical 6.3 gallon Seat Backpack, which you can take with you when you leave the vehicle, completes the interior.

COUNTRY PACK

Designed for time spent off the beaten track, the Country Pack features rugged Wheel Arch Protection, a Bright Rear Scuff Plate to protect the top of the rear bumper and Front and Rear Classic Mud Flaps. A Portable Rinse System and Full-Height Loadspace Partition equip the interior for everyday adventures.

URBAN PACK

To stand out in the concrete jungle, the Urban Pack adds a Bright Rear Scuff Plate, Spare Wheel Cover and Front Undershield, while Bright Metal Pedals add to the rugged interior. Customers can then opt for a range of alloy wheel upgrades including a distinctive 22-inch five-spoke design.

ADDITIONAL ACCESSORIES

In addition to the Accessory Packs, the new Defender is available with a wide choice of individual accessories. A selection of Side Tubes and both Fixed or Deployable Side Steps are available alongside a selection of Accessories such as a full range of durable deep-sided rubber mats to further protect the interior.

The second row seatbacks are split 40:20:40 for maximum flexibility, while loadspace rails on the floor (available on the 110 only) of the luggage space are available with a range of load retention accessories to prevent smaller items from moving around inside. An optional Lockable Security Box provides added protection on overland adventures – the heavy-duty steel box secures to the loadspace rails and is big enough to hold laptops, tablets and other valuables. In addition, all Defender models feature a lockable glovebox and deep door pockets. The exposed cross car beam also doubles as a shelf to provide 1.8 gallons of open storage.

The Defender has always been the perfect companion for outdoor adventures and the new model is no different. The clip-in loadspace cover is designed to double as a ground mat for picnics or when changing mucky footwear on wet surfaces. The hose-clean and machine washable material is another example of the Defender model’s rugged and practical design.

The versatile loadspace is both big and purposeful. The Defender 110 offers up to 34-cu ft of loadspace behind the second-row and as much as 78.8-cu ft when the second row is folded. A switch panel inside the rear door allows customers to adjust the rear ride height of the Electronic Air Suspension, for simple trailer hitching, when fitted. Customers can also choose to add a tow hitch receiver, allowing them to make full use of the Defender model’s 8,201-lbs maximum towing weight(16).

Reinventing and updating the hose-clean interior of old Series and Defender models, the new Defender also features a durable rubber floor with flush fitting sills, allowing customers to brush or wipe the interior clean after muddy or dusty adventures. Luxury carpet floor mats are also available for a more premium look and feel, however these are easily removed to reveal the durable flooring beneath when necessary.

The comprehensive range of accessories available within the Accessory Packs can also be purchased separately including the innovative Exterior Side-mounted Gear Carrier, which aligns with the Defender model’s distinctive floating pillars(8) and is perfect for holding mucky equipment. The lockable storage pod has been aerodynamically tested to minimize wind noise and withstand extreme conditions and its 6.3 gallon (24-liter) capacity can support up to 37.5-lbs (17kg), making it perfect for storing muddy boots or soggy wetsuits, without soiling the interior.

If the Gear Carrier isn’t fitted, the new Defender model’s floating pillars also provide a home for the Deployable Roof Ladder, which folds down from its locked position to allow easy access to items being carried on the roof. With a choice of Aqua Sports Carriers, Roof Rails and Roof Racks, customers will be able to make full use of the new vehicle’s impressive 370-lbs (168kg) maximum dynamic roof load(9).

The Portable Rinse System includes a 1.7 gallon (6.5-liter) reservoir, hose and shower attachment and can be used to clean everything from dirty gear to filthy dogs and is also available as part of the Land Rover brand’s existing Pet Packs. The user-friendly and practical list of standalone accessories also includes an Inflatable Waterproof Awning and a tow hitch receiver.

To help ensure the toughest and most capable member of the Land Rover family inspires complete confidence in some of the most inhospitable environments on earth, a Remote Control Electric Winch is designed to provide assistance while exploring remotely(10). Packaged neatly within the front bumper, its integrated design generates a maximum force of 10,000-lbs (4,536kg), holds 131-ft (40m) of synthetic rope and can be wirelessly operated up to 147-ft (45m) away for ultimate convenience. A Winch Accessory Kit features two 'D' shackles, a snatch block, a 2-in x 8-ft tree trunk protector, a pair of heavy duty leather and cotton gloves and a winch manual, all provided in a rugged, red nylon soft case.

Raised Air Intakes are a vital addition in dusty locations, protecting the engine by delivering cleaner air from their elevated position, and the Defender is available with a close-fitting semi-integrated design that fits neatly onto the side-mounted engine air intake in the front fender, to preserve performance in dusty environments.

A comprehensive choice of 18-, 19-, 20- and 22-inch wheels ranges from utilitarian 18-inch Gloss White Steel rims to 22-inch Gloss Black five-spoke alloy designs. With All-Season or Off-Road tires available, all with an outside rolling diameter of 32-in (815mm), the Defender is available with the biggest contact patch of any Land Rover vehicle – for peerless traction and grip in various environments.

An intuitive online configurator lets customers personalize the Defender quickly and easily. To choose your perfect specification go to: www.landroverusa.com/Defender.

Above and Beyond Collection

The potential to accessorize the Defender extends beyond the vehicle itself, as customers can also shop from the new Above and Beyond Collection – a 24-piece capsule collection designed and developed in collaboration with Musto®. The range of outdoor performance apparel, technical equipment and accessories delivers the same toughness as the famous off-roader and features everything from a hybrid jacket, which effortlessly transforms into a gilet using Quickburst zip technology, to a belt with a tensile strength of over 13,000-lbs (6,000kg).

A selection of lifestyle packs is also available, mirroring those available for new Defender, grouping specially chosen kit that suit country life, city living, outdoor adventure and exploration respectively.

