For the new generation BMW 3 Series, Alpina has decided to introduce its long roof version first. The B3 Touring arrives at this year's Frankfurt Motor Show as one of the fastest wagons on the market today, capable of reaching a top speed of 186 miles per hour (300 kilometers per hour).

Gallery: Alpina B3 Touring

42 Photos

Obviously, the big news here is the upgraded 3.0-liter engine from the standard 3 Series Touring. It now benefits from a reworked twin-turbo technology, new engine control software, and a performance-optimized cooling system. All these improvements, together with additional hardware tweaks, result in a peak power of 462 horsepower (340 kilowatts) available at 3,000 rpm – even more than what we initially expected. The torque maximum is at 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters).

The inline-six engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, which has been modified for quicker shift times. It channels the power to all four wheels through an xDrive all-wheel-drive system with fully variable torque distribution between the two axles. An electronically-controlled limited-slip differential at the back provides improved traction under all conditions.

Unfortunately, Alpina is not providing details about the acceleration times of the new B3 Touring. Interestingly, the company seems to be especially proud of the wagon’s fuel efficiency – the Germans say they have integrated a “state-of-the-art exhaust gas treatment technology,” which includes a gasoline particulate filter.

Thus, the vehicle provides the optimal balance between “the best possible interplay of performance, consumption, and emission values,” the manufacturer claims. Measured by the WLTP, the speedy wagon needs 11.1 liters per 100 kilometers with CO2 emissions of 252 g/km, which equals to about 21.19 miles per gallon.

Alpina will kick off customer deliveries of the new B3 Touring from the second half of 2020. Order books will open in the first quarter of next year.