Fancy a 186-mph family long roof?
For the new generation BMW 3 Series, Alpina has decided to introduce its long roof version first. The B3 Touring arrives at this year's Frankfurt Motor Show as one of the fastest wagons on the market today, capable of reaching a top speed of 186 miles per hour (300 kilometers per hour).
Obviously, the big news here is the upgraded 3.0-liter engine from the standard 3 Series Touring. It now benefits from a reworked twin-turbo technology, new engine control software, and a performance-optimized cooling system. All these improvements, together with additional hardware tweaks, result in a peak power of 462 horsepower (340 kilowatts) available at 3,000 rpm – even more than what we initially expected. The torque maximum is at 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters).
The inline-six engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, which has been modified for quicker shift times. It channels the power to all four wheels through an xDrive all-wheel-drive system with fully variable torque distribution between the two axles. An electronically-controlled limited-slip differential at the back provides improved traction under all conditions.
Unfortunately, Alpina is not providing details about the acceleration times of the new B3 Touring. Interestingly, the company seems to be especially proud of the wagon’s fuel efficiency – the Germans say they have integrated a “state-of-the-art exhaust gas treatment technology,” which includes a gasoline particulate filter.
Thus, the vehicle provides the optimal balance between “the best possible interplay of performance, consumption, and emission values,” the manufacturer claims. Measured by the WLTP, the speedy wagon needs 11.1 liters per 100 kilometers with CO2 emissions of 252 g/km, which equals to about 21.19 miles per gallon.
Alpina will kick off customer deliveries of the new B3 Touring from the second half of 2020. Order books will open in the first quarter of next year.
as part of the IAA, we are pleased to introduce you the new BMW ALPINA B3 Touring. The new model’s avant-garde character is reflected in a progressive design language with sharp lines – both inside and out. Advancements in suspension and chassis technology in combination with state-of-the-art engine and transmission technology translate into driving performance on a whole new level.
The latest generation petrol direct-injection straight-six 3.0 litre engine with re-engineered Bi-Turbo charging and a performance-optimised cooling system delivers thrilling power and performance. The maximum torque of 700 Nm is already available from 3,000 rpm which combined with 340 kW (462 hp) of output provides impressive driving performance.
The BMW xDrive based intelligent all-wheel drive system fully variably distributes torque as required between the front and rear wheels. Maximum traction for dynamic cornering is ensured by the electronically controlled rear axle limited-slip differential. Further developed in cooperation with ZF, the advanced 8-Speed Sport-Automatic Transmission ensures faster response and quicker shift times, meaning that the impressive power is delivered effortlessly and efficiently at all times.
The new BMW ALPINA B3 Touring can reach a top speed of over 300 km/h, making it one of the fastest of its kind.
Customers may choose between an entirely new ALPINA DYNAMIC 19” wheelset featuring a 5x4 multispoke design or an optional ALPINA CLASSIC 20” forged wheelset with a traditional, minimalistic 20 spoke design, which also sees the reintroduction of the trademark lockable wheel hub cover.
State-of-the-art exhaust gas treatment technology, in the form of petrol particulate filters, is in line with ALPINA’s philosophy of achieving the best possible interplay of performance, consumption and emission values. Fuel consumption measured according to the new and more realistic WLTP measuring cycle (Worldwide Harmonized Light-Duty Vehicles Test Procedure) is 11.1 l/100 km with CO2 emissions of 252 g/km*.
The new BMW ALPINA B3 Touring is available to order from the 1st quarter of 2020 with deliveries commencing from mid 2020 at the earliest. The model is only available with all-wheel drive.