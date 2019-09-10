Electric cars are popping up in every corner of this year’s Frankfurt Motor Show. In addition to full EV reveals like the Volkswagen ID.3 and numerous hybrid offerings such as the Mercedes GLC 350e, Hyundai showed up with a full-fledged electric Veloster race car. Called the Veloster N ETCR, it’s the first such offering from Hyundai and will compete in the new ETCR championship.

On the outside, the EV racer looks pretty much like its internal-combustion counterpart, the N TCR. In place of the 350-horsepower (261-kilowatt) 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, the ETCR gets a single electric motor. Unfortunately, Hyundai doesn’t have any power ratings to offer just yet – a full testing program is slated to begin later in September. What’s extremely intriguing about the ETCR isn't just its electric power, but that it’s sent to the rear wheels.

That’s right, this Hyundai Veloster is rear-wheel drive. It gets even better, because that single electric motor isn’t up front, but mid-mounted behind the driver. So while this Veloster might look like the turbocharged front-wheel-drive TCR, it should be a completely different animal on the track.

“Today, we have experienced another special milestone in the history of Hyundai Motorsport,” said Thomas Schemera, Hyundai executive vice president and head of product division. “We are proud to reveal the Hyundai Veloster N ETCR, our first electric race car, designed specifically for ETCR regulations. We have been anticipating this moment for some time and we are thrilled to open this exciting new chapter for our company.”

The interesting reveal is a bit light on details, but with this Veloster sending its electric power rearward in a mid-motor layout, we are extremely curious to see what else is hiding beneath the colorful graphics and massive rear wing. For now, it will garner attention at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show starting September 12.