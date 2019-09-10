Hyundai introduced the third generation of its i10 city car about a week ago, but without showing images of the range-topping N Line version. The South Korean marque is now addressing this issue by presenting the sportier trim on the dawn of the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. We only have three official images for the time being, showing the pint-sized car with its sporty body kit with red accents that continue inside the cabin.

The fourth model to receive the N Line treatment after the i30, i30 Fastback, and the Tucson, the revamped i10 gets sporty bumpers and a different front grille design, while those nifty 16-inch alloy wheels are exclusive to this trim. Also unique to this version are those cool three-piece LED daytime running lights replacing the circular clusters of the regular i10.

Gallery: 2020 Hyundai i10

29 Photos

There are a bunch of “N Line” badges to further denote this isn’t a mundane trim level, while the skid plate and diffuser contribute to the version’s special appeal. Customers will get to pick from one of the six exterior colors available and the possibility to order the tiny hatchback in a two-tone look with a contrasting roof.

Stepping inside the cabin, Hyundai has installed a sportier steering wheel design adorned by the “N” logo and red stitching you’ll also see on the gear lever for the five-speed manual transmission. Metal pedals, red air vents rings, and different seats with better lateral support complete the look.

Under the hood, the i10 N Line will have a four-cylinder 1.2-liter naturally aspirated engine rated at 83 horsepower and 118 Newton-meters (87 pound-feet) of torque. Should you want more oomph, Hyundai will give buyers the possibility to opt for a turbocharged 1.0-liter three-cylinder mill pushing out a mighty 99 hp and 172 Nm (127 lb-ft).

Hyundai will have the new i10 N Line on sale in Europe next summer.