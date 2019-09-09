Americans excited for the RS6 Avant now have even more to look forward to. Ahead of the opening of the Frankfurt Motor Show, Audi today debuted its hot new RS7 Sportback. With a whopping 591 horsepower (441 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet of torque (800 Newton-meters), it's the most-powerful, standard RS7 Sportback to date… until the inevitable Performance package arrives. Here's what's new.

Power comes from a twin-turbocharged, hybridized 4.0-liter V8. The 48-volt electrical system on the new RS7 Sportback is the same one you'll find on its sibling, the RS6 Avant. Here it produces significant oomph, giving the RS7 a seriously quick 62 mile-per-hour sprint (100 kilometers per hour) of 3.6 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph (250 kmh). With the Dynamic and Dynamic Plus packages, though, that top speed figure increases to 174 (280) and 189.5 mph (305 kmh), respectively.

Like the RS6 Avant, the RS7 employs a standard adaptive air suspension. In its standard setting, the RS7 sits 0.8 inches (20 millimeters) lower than the traditional A7. At speeds of 74.6 mph (120 kmh), it drops another 0.4 inches (10 mm) to improve airflow over the body. And with the ability to raise the RS7 with a special "lift mode," which adds up to 0.8 inches (20 mm) to the overall ride height, it means no more scraping the nose on steep slopes.

With the optional RS Sport suspension and Dynamic Ride Control, the RS7 Sportback is even more agile. The advanced suspension setup reduces pitch and body roll (though, Audi doesn't say by how much) thanks to new dampers sporting integrated valves, and more aggressive drive settings – including RS-specific RS1 and RS2 drive modes.

But that impressive power and agility come second, arguably, to the RS7 Sportback's drop-dead gorgeous styling. Both inside and out. The massive blacked-out grille, borrowed from other RS models, carries over. Here it's flanked by two triangular vents on either side, and a smaller vent just above it that funnels air directly underhood. A set of 10-spoke, 21-inch wheels come standard (wrapped in 275/35 tires), but buyers can option larger 22-inch RS wheels with sticker tires (285/30) and even RS carbon-ceramic brakes which drop 75 pounds (34 kilograms) from their steel counterparts.

Inside, the RS7 adopts Audi's MMI dual touchscreen interface and virtual cockpit, while RS logos and high-quality Nappa leather litters the cabin. The flat-bottomed, fully perforated wheel is unique to the RS7, as are the Nappa leather black RS sport bucket seats.

Gallery: 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback

20 Photos

The Audi RS7 comes in 13 different exterior colors, including two specific RS shades: Nardo gray and Sebring black. Expect it to go on sale in the U.S. sometime early in 2020, no word on pricing just yet.