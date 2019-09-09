Following up on a comment about the 2020 Chevrolet Convertible debuting sometime in October, the Bowtie brand now confirms on Twitter that the droptop model debuts on October 2. The company's seven-second video shows the roof disappearing.

The design of the Corvette Convertible isn't a mystery, and you can get a good look at the styling in the gallery below. The front end up to the A-pillar is the same coupe. Chevy incorporates a folding hardtop, and there are now nacelles behind the seats for rollover protection. Photos suggest there's a glass panel between them that could rise for increased wind protection in the cabin. The rear deck no longer provides a view of the engine, but there are vents in the panel.

Gallery: 2020 Chevy Corvette Convertible pre-production

7 Photos

While we don't officially know about the C8 convertible's powertrain, it's hard to believe that Chevy wouldn't put the same 6.2-liter V8 in the droptop that the coupe uses. It makes 490 horsepower (365 kilowatts) in stock form or 495 hp (369 kW) with the optional performance exhaust. The only gearbox option is an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Leaked info suggests the droptop C8 weighs 3,637 pounds (1,650 kilograms), which is 102 pounds (46 kilograms) more than the coupe without the Z51 package.

Following the C8 convertible's debut on October 2, don't expect sales to start until 2020. For much of the country, buying a droptop so close to winter isn't a very tantalizing purchase. Although, the folding hardtop should make this generation of open-roof Corvette a little more four-season friendly.