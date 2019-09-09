Dodge has dominated the high-horsepower American sedan market, which is easy to do when you’re in a segment of one. Ford does have the Fusion Sport, but it’s not comparable to the 707-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. Apparently, Matt Soppa was unhappy with the Fusion’s lack of performance because he decided to slip a 5.0-liter V8 from a Mustang under a Fusion’s hood. The car’s bright livery gives up the car’s aspirations – a drift machine ready to chew through tires.

The sedan is a 2016 Ford Fusion, and it’s a modern-day equivalent to Frankenstein’s monster if Dr. Frankenstein was a car mechanic. Under the hood is a second-generation Coyote V8 you’d typically find in a 2015-2017 Mustang. The transmission is a Tremec TR6060 six-speed unit from a 2007 Shelby GT500. The engine is lightly tuned, producing an estimated 450 horsepower (335 kilowatts) that goes to the rear wheels.

While the build did require significant modification to the Fusion, pairing the various Mustang drivetrain components and subframe were easier than expected. The front subframe was off by mere inches while the rear Mustang subframe lined up perfectly with the Fusion. However, Soppa needed to remove the firewall and gut the interior to modify the transmission tunnel. The inside is sparse, but there is room to reinstall the rear the seats.

After Soppa concludes discussing the numbers changes made to the Fusion and the associated challenges, he slips into the driver’s seat and smokes the tires. It’s not a flawless drift, busting out the driver side taillight and clipping an RV that lined the drift course. However, it does sound downright brutal. The modified Fusion features a straight-pipe exhaust and no mufflers – it sounds like there’ve been extensive engine upgrades and modifications, but that’s not the case. It’s just what a straight-pipe Mustang V8 sounds like with no mufflers.

The aftermarket and tuning scenes are chock full of people who build crazy machines and enjoy them. If someone wants a vehicle no one else builds, then there are resources available for the person to build it themselves. It’s what makes the auto industry and the culture so much fun. Ford will never put a V8 in the Fusion. But that doesn’t mean you can’t. Soppa did it with spectacular results.