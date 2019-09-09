If the upcoming I.D. Buzz is any indication, Volkswagen is channeling the past to help shape its future. And the same can be said about the brand’s "new" logo. Ahead of this week's Frankfurt Auto Show, VW debuted its updated two-dimensional logo, replacing the three-dimensional blue-and-sliver logo first introduced in 2000.

See How The VW Logo Has Evolved Throughout The Years: The History Of The VW Logo From 1937 To Today

"The new brand design marks the start of the new era for Volkswagen," Jürgen Stackmann, Member of the Brand Board of Management says. "By formulating new content and with new products, the brand is undergoing a fundamental transformation towards a future with a neutral emission balance for everyone. Now is the right time to make the new attitude of our brand visible to the outside world."



This new logo is subtle but unique. Not only does this look shed the 3D-styling of its predecessor for a flatter facade, but it's also the first asymmetrical iteration of the iconic roundel. The "W" in "VW" doesn't touch the outer circle for the first time. With the reduction in complexity of the logo, the company says this new logo "can be used extremely flexibly."

The updated logo makes its debut officially on the hood of the ID.3 electric hatchback. And in the future, it will be illuminated on certain models. An ideological successor to the iconic Bug, the ID.3 offers a range of 342 miles (550 kilometers), and will go on sale in Europe shortly after production kicks off in November. Already more than 30,000 examples of the EV have already been pre-ordered.