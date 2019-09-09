Hide press release Show press release

World premiere at the IAA 2019

BRABUS Ultimate E

The limited-edition electric city sports car with widebody,

18-inch Monoblock Y forged wheels and exclusive interior

BRABUS Ultimate E: An agile city sports car based on the smart EQ fortwo cabrio celebrates its world premiere at the IAA 2019 in Frankfurt am Main under this label. The edition is limited to 28 vehicles.

With its electric motor uprated to 68 kW / 92 hp (91 bhp) and four different drive modes, the exclusive two-seater accelerates from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 10.9 seconds. The car has top speed of 130 km/h (81 mph).

However, the "pocket rocket" from BRABUS (Brabus-Allee, D-46240 Bottrop, phone + 49 / (0) 2041 / 777-0, fax + 49 / (0) 2041 / 777 111, internet www.brabus.com) impresses not only with its potent alternative powertrain: It also features extravagant looks thanks to the thrillingly styled widebody, special paintwork, 18-inch forged wheels and a luxurious BRABUS fine leather interior.

The BRABUS Ultimate E special model was created with the expertise of BRABUS ZERO EMISSION, the business division of BRABUS Group focusing on alternative powertrain concepts since 2008.

The powertrain of the dynamic BRABUS Ultimate E city sports car is based on the three-phase synchronous motor and single-speed transmission of the base vehicle, the smart fortwo EQ cabrio. Following the BRABUS tradition of building high-performance vehicles in a class of their own, the BRABUS ZERO EMISSION engineers, technicians and programmers developed a performance upgrade for this powertrain.

The BRABUS PowerXtra performance upgrade includes a reprogrammed torque control system, special modules for the driving dynamics switch and the accelerator pedal, as well as a special gateway. These modifications harness the reserves inherent in this electric powertrain.

The "driving fun switch" in the cockpit enables the driver to choose between four different drive modes. In level 1, the electric motor responds as in any stock smart EQ fortwo. In the "Eco" position, the energy recovery rate is increased and the two-seater brakes much more strongly than the production model when lifting off the accelerator. Level 3 stands for "Sport.” The accelerator pedal delivers quicker response and the energy recovery rate is dialed down to the production level.

The most dynamic choice is the "Sport +" mode: The motor then produces an increased peak output of 68 kW / 92 hp (91 bhp) and a peak torque of 180 Nm (133 lb-ft), a proud 20 Nm (15 lb-ft) more than the production vehicle, all awaiting the commands of the driver. This mode also offers the driver a more direct accelerator pedal response while the energy recovery rate remains at the stock level.

The result is a driving performance that more than lives up to its intended use as a city sports car. In "Sport +" mode, the BRABUS two-seater almost silently sprints from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 10.9 seconds. The top speed remains limited to 130 km/h (81 mph).

The exclusive city sports car remains absolutely eco-friendly as it is carbon-neutral despite its impressive performance. Depending on the driving style, the BRABUS Ultimate E has a range of up to 125 kilometers (78 miles) on one battery charge.

However, the city sports car captivates not only with its equally eco-friendly and agile powertrain. The BRABUS Ultimate E is also an eye-catcher par excellence! That comes courtesy of the WIDESTAR body, which is exclusively reserved for the vehicles of the limited BRABUS Ultimate special editions. Just as unusual is the special paintwork at the particular buyer's option. The show car sports a 'Royal Purple' paint finish.

The WIDESTAR conversion includes front and rear fender flares, which create space for 18-inch wheels, whose dimensions are highly unusual for an electric car of this size. The especially light BRABUS Monoblock Y rims for the current BRABUS Ultimate supercars are produced using hi-tech forging technology. In line with their type designation, they feature nine delicate double-spokes that taper off into the outer edge of the wheel in the shape of a "Y." This design makes it possible that these forged wheels are among the lightest 18-inch wheels on the world market. The front wheel weighs just 6.7 kilograms (14.7 pounds) and the rear just 7.1 kilograms (15.6 pounds).

The BRABUS WIDESTAR body allows installing wheels of size 7Jx18 with 205/35 R 18 high-performance tires at the front, and rims eight inches wide with 235/30 R 18 tires on the rear axle, which achieves especially agile and safe handling. This is also due to the BRABUS suspension with a sporty and comfortable setup, which was specifically calibrated to the weight of the electric car, the ultra-low-profile tires and the wider track.

In addition to the wider fenders, the BRABUS WIDESTAR widebody also comprises aerodynamic-enhancement components such as front spoiler, rocker panels and rear diffuser, all developed in the wind tunnel.

Besides its thrilling looks, the BRABUS Ultimate E also impresses with an exclusively designed cockpit. This prime example of an accomplished combination of fascinating design, masterful workmanship and meticulous material selection is created in the company upholstery shop tailored to the ideas of the buyer.

The BRABUS fine leather interior of the IAA show car features a combination of especially soft and breathable black BRABUS Mastik leather and Alcantara in that same color. In accordance with the eco-friendly aspects of the exclusive city sports car, the precise decorative seams were executed in bright green. This combination is found on not only the seats, the inner sections of the door panels, the steering wheel rim and the shifter trim, but also on the upper section of the dashboard.

The BRABUS aluminum pedals, shift knob and parking brake lever add a touch of racing looks to the cockpit. In addition, this electric supercar is equipped with tailor-made scuff plates with backlit BRABUS logo, which like the emblem in the stainless-steel footrest in the driver's footwell changes color from white to red. High-quality black leather floor mats with BRABUS ULTIMATE E logo complete the classy ambiance.

Of course, the BRABUS Ultimate E also comes with such elementary comfort features as climate control, sound and navigation system. The "1 of 28" badge on the dashboard documents the affiliation with this exclusive limited edition.

The BRABUS Ultimate E starts at 58,845 euros MSRP (including 19 percent VAT in Germany).

Power consumption, CO 2 emissions and efficiency class: