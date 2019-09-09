Speed is Bugatti’s game, and that’s been on full display as of late. Last week, the bespoke automaker announced it’d breached the 300-mile-per-hour (482 kilometer-per-hour) barrier with a one-off, modified Bugatti Chiron. You'll soon be able to buy one – though its top speed is limited to 273.4 mph (440 kph). Today, we have video from Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds that takes a not-one-off, unmodified Bugatti Chiron to its three-mile-long runway to see how fast the hypercar can go in a standing mile – and it’s fast. Faster than the top speeds of almost every other car in the world.

From a dead stop, the stock Chiron hit 227.198 mph (365.639 kph) over the standing mile. The video starts with the Chiron already cruising past 30 mph (48 kph) with he car accelerating quickly with little struggle. Not even wind resistance can deter the Chiron’s quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine and its 1,479 horsepower (1,102 kilowatts) and 1,180 pound-feet (1599 Newton-meters) of torque.

The Chiron quickly breached 200 mph (321 kph). It’s here that the Chiron’s acceleration begins to slow, but that’s relative. The Chiron is still accelerating like mad before the driver, an unnamed pro, lets off the go pedal as the hypercar flies past the standing-mile makers. The car leisurely slows – it has plenty of room to do so. Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds is massive, capable of testing vehicles on a track up to 2.7 miles in length, which should be plenty of room for any Bugatti.

The Chiron and other super and hypercars are capable of speeds many of us will never experience, and they are engineering marvels. Physics is a game we can’t cheat at as it works against those wanting to go fast, and yet Bugatti and others create powerful vehicles that achieve fascinating speeds with ease. Do top-speed runs really matter? No, they don’t. But they’re fun.