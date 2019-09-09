We’ve enjoyed the smooth styling of Audi’s A7 Sportback for a couple of years. In keeping with the times, Audi now offers the four-door as a plug-in hybrid. Say hello to the A7 Sportback 55 TFSI e quattro, and since that name is something of a mouthful to say, we’ll just refer to it as the e quattro.

The big difference between this model and the standard A7 is obviously the electrified powertrain. The e quattro utilizes a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine good for 248 horsepower (185 kilowatts) and a single electric motor with a peak output of 141 hp (105 kW). Working together, Audi lists the e quattro’s combined power at 362 hp (270 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque. Power is obviously sent to all four wheels, with a seven-speed S tronic transmission handling the shifting duties.

With everything turned up to the max, the A7 Sportback e quattro will shuffle to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 5.7 seconds. Flat out it will reach an electronically limited 155 mph (250 km/h), though we suspect typical e quattro buyers will be more interested in its electric performance. To that end, the e quattro’s battery pack stores 14.1 kWh of power rated at 381 volts. It’s nestled neatly beneath the rear cargo area without sacrificing interior space, and it can electrically power the A7 for approximately 25 miles at speeds up to 84 mph (135 km/h).

Gallery: Audi A7 Sportback E Quattro

14 Photos

Audi fits the e quattro with three driving modes. EV mode is the default setting and it’s how the A7 will start each day. Battery Hold Mode keeps the battery charged at its current level for EV use later. Hybrid mode obviously makes use of both the gasoline engine and electric motor to maximize performance and efficiency. The A7 also makes use of the automaker's predictive drive management to help get every ounce of performance and fuel efficiency from the e quattro system. When external power is required, the battery can be fully charged in 2.5 hours with a three-phase CEE industrial outlet at 400 volts. Charging at home on 230 volts takes approximately seven hours.

As for appearance, the A7 e quattro is dressed with the S line exterior package and rides on 19-inch wheels. Matrix LED headlights, sport seats, and Audi’s virtual cockpit with plug-in hybrid displays are also standard equipment.

Going hybrid won’t be cheap. The 2020 A7 Sportback e quattro starts at €77,850 in Germany, which translates to $86,098 in U.S. currency. Market introduction is said to begin in the third quarter of 2019, but there’s no word yet on if it will be offered in North America.