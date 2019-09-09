When an automotive conglomerate is as big as the Volkswagen Group, you can rest assured it has plenty of new products to present at an important event such as IAA. Even though the popularity of traditional auto shows has suffered a decline in recent years, the Frankfurt Auto Show remains an important Euro event together with the alternating Paris Motor Show as well as the Geneva Motor Show organized each March.

The 68th IAA will officially open its doors tomorrow with the first press day, but as it has been the case with previous car shows, VAG is organizing a “Group Night” on the evening before the actual start. The sneak preview scheduled to last for about 30 minutes will give us the opportunity to discover what VW and its many brands have prepared for this week.

Beginning with the core brand, VW is going to introduce the highly anticipated production version of the ID.3. Featured in agonizingly long teaser campaign, the fully electric ID.3 will be the first road-going model from the group to ride on the MEB platform. It’ll replace the e-Golf in the company’s vast lineup and will usher in a new corporate logo.

Speaking of the Golf, the Mk VIII won’t be in Frankfurt as VW has decided to organize a standalone event for its most popular car. It’s scheduled to take place at some point next month. The German marque wants the ID.3 to be its star at IAA, which makes sense given the huge importance of the compact five-door hatchback.

The peculiar T-Roc Cabriolet will also be in Frankfurt as a quirky droptop crossover to pick off where the Range Rover Evoque Convertible left off.

Audi is attending IAA to show off two hot products: the RS6 Avant and the forthcoming RS7 Sportback. The spicy Audi Sport models will be joined by the facelifted A4 and Q7, as well as by the first-ever A1 Citycarver and Q3 Sportback. The new AI:TRAIL concept will also be on display along with a plug-in hybrid derivative of the sleek A7 Sportback, joined by the SQ8 and the S8 sports sedan. The Four Rings haven’t said a word about the new A3 Sportback, so we’ll probably have to wait a little bit more.

At Porsche, the pure electric Taycan will unquestionably be the star of the show. The high-performance sedan enters series production today and aims to rival the Tesla Model S, albeit at a much higher price tag. It’ll be joined on stage by the Macan Turbo, the new Cayenne hybrids, and the base 911 Carrera in both Coupe and Cabriolet flavors. In addition, the Porsche 99X Electric race car set to compete in Formula E beginning November will also be there.

Skoda will be in Frankfurt to show off the posh Monte Carlo trim for the Scala compact hatchback and the Kamiq subcompact crossover. The Czech brand is also going to bring the fully electric Citigo and the plug-in hybrid Superb to signal its electrification agenda. Don’t hold your breath on seeing the next-gen Octavia as the automaker’s core model will debut at a later date in 2019.

As for SEAT, it’s bringing the Tarraco in its new sporty FR trim combined with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The performance-oriented Tavascan concept part of the company’s new standalone Cupra brand will also be there as a sporty MEB-based crossover coupe. No word about the next-gen Leon, but it’ll likely debut at a later date.

Finally, Lamborghini is presenting the spectacular Sián as the company’s very first production hybrid.

Bentley and Bugatti haven't issued press releases about their plans for the show. Crewe's latest product is the all-new Flying Spur, while the folks from Molsheim debuted the Centodieci recently. The Super Sport 300+ was revealed today.