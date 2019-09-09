Airstream revived the iconic Globetrotter travel trailer back in 2017 with a 27-foot floorplan version, followed by the smaller 25- and 23-foot models with similar interior options. Now, the company, which also brought back to life the Bambi and Caravel monikers earlier this year, is introducing a range-topping 30-foot variant of the Globetrotter.

Airstream describes the offering with the words “contemporary profile, European-inspired, luxurious finishes, and a light-filled interior,” also saying the new 30-foot option comes with the same “crisp, modern lines" seen in the rest of the revived lineup. The Globetrotter 30 is the third model from the series that can accommodate up to six people – the only four-person variant is the smallest Globetrotter 23.

Gallery: Airstream Globetrotter 30

5 Photos

“Our ever-growing community is happy to tell us what real Airstreamers need, want, and love, and that helps us create travel trailers with floor plans that feel right to all sorts of travelers, from solo trippers to families,” Airstream explains its the basic idea behind the different floor plans.

Some of the interior features this new travel trailer offers include a redesigned living area with a continuous lounge that wraps around the front of the trailer through the dinette seating, as well as a spacious convertible area that pull-out into a large sleeping area. The cabin also comes equipped with 22 windows, a touchscreen HD audio system with Wi-Fi, Apple AirPlay, Sirius XM, and over-the-air updates.

Just like the rest of the overhauled Globetrotter models, the Globetrotter 30 comes in two versions depending on the main bed layout. 30RB Queen features a queen bed (60x75 inches), while the 30RB Twin has two 34x80-inch beds (see comparison above). The exterior length of both is 9.42 meters (30’ 11”), while the width stands at 2.57 meters (8’ 5.5”). Regardless of the bed choice, the Globetrotter 30 starts at $119,400