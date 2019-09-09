Hot on the heels of yesterday’s F8 Spider debut, Ferrari is now introducing yet another convertible. Based on the V12-engined 812 Superfast coupe, the new 812 GTS is touted as being the most powerful cabriolet you can buy thanks to its naturally aspirated 6.5-liter gasoline engine pushing out 789 horsepower and a massive 718 Newton-meters (530 pound-feet) of torque.

To put those numbers into perspective, the new convertible from Maranello outshines not only the Chevy Corvette ZR1 (C7) Convertible with its 755 hp generated by a 6.2-liter supercharged V8, but also the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster rated at 759 hp coming from a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12.

The entire horsepower kicks in at 8,500 rpm but the V12 actually redlines at an impressive 8,900 rpm, with the full torque available from 7,000 rpm. The driver can access 80% of the available torque from only 3,500 rpm, so it goes without saying the 812 GTS should be a real blast under hard acceleration.

Like the coupe, the new 812 GTS is super fast – pun intended. It needs under three seconds to complete the sprint from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) or an extra tenth of a second compared to its fixed-roof sibling. The journey from 0 to 124 mph (200 kph) is achieved in as little as 8.3 seconds, which represents an increase of 0.4s over the coupe. Flat out, it’ll do over 211 mph (340 kph) or just about the same as the Superfast.

Much like the F8 Spider we mentioned in the beginning, the 812 GTS makes use of an electrically retractable hardtop that needs only 14 seconds to open while the car is traveling at speeds of up to 28 mph (45 kph). As with just about every other convertible out there, chopping off the fixed roof required some strengthening of the chassis, which had an impact on weight as Ferrari had to add 75 kilograms (165 pounds). Despite putting on some fat, the 812 GTS is said to be just as “elastic” as the coupe thanks to specially calibrated magnetorheological dampers.

Developing story…