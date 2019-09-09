Compact sedans are still in demand in certain parts of the world, including China.
After PSA introduced a mildly facelifted Opel Astra hatchback and wagon earlier this year in Europe, General Motors is doing the same with its technically related Chinese sedan cousin. The 2020 Buick Verano has landed in the People’s Republic about three years after going the way of the dodo in the United States where demand for compact sedans has plummeted.
China is Buick’s largest market and therefore it shouldn’t come as a surprise the Verano has generated more than 650,000 sales since its introduction in June 2015. The refreshed model aims to build on the success of its predecessor with a tasteful cosmetic update featuring redesigned front and rear ends lending the car a somewhat more sophisticated look.
Available in four versions with a choice of six colors and two interior themes, the 2020 Buick Verano for the Chinese market will be powered by either a tiny 1.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine or a slightly bigger 1.3-liter unit. Boosting fuel efficiency by 15% compared to the engine it replaces, the smaller of the two powertrains is rated at 123 horsepower and 124 pound-feet (180 Newton-meters) of torque channeled through a six-speed automatic. The bigger unit pumps out 162 hp and 177 lb-ft (240 Nm) sent to the front axle via a newly developed continuously variable transmission.
Stepping inside the cabin, the 2020 Buick Verano CN Spec gets an eight-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system and even support for over-the-air updates. Interestingly, Buick throws in 100 GB of free 4G LTE each year with the purchase of a new Verano. The extensive list of safety and assistance systems includes everything from adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist to hill start assist and automatic park assist.
To sweeten the pot, Buick owners can take comfort from knowing the updated Verano comes with a generous and transferable warranty of eight years / 160,000 kilometers (99,419 miles). Already available in China, the refreshed compact sedan is priced from RMB 152,900 (about $21,500 at current exchange rates) and tops out at RMB 182,900 ($25,700).
Although the revised Verano was spotted testing on U.S. soil a couple of times, it seems highly unlikely the car will return to North America where crossovers and SUVs are all the rage.
Buick Launches All-New Verano Midsize Sedan in China
SHANGHAI – Buick today launched the all-new Verano in China. The midsize sedan is available in four variants with six exterior color options along with two interior color and trim options. It is priced between RMB 152,900 and RMB 182,900.
Since the nameplate’s introduction in June 2015, more than 650,000 units of the Verano have been delivered in China, Buick’s largest market.
“With the latest styling, a new powertrain, and a broad range of advanced safety and connectivity technologies, the all-new Verano will appeal to a new generation of younger car buyers,” said Molly Peck, executive director of Buick for SAIC-GM. “It will enhance Buick's strength in the mid-range vehicle segment, alongside the Excelle GT compact sedan, Excelle GX multifunctional wagon and GL6 midsize MPV.”
The launch of the all-new Verano is part of Buick’s plan to introduce eight new and refreshed products this year and more than 20 new and refreshed models between 2019 and 2023 in China.
Dynamic and Refined Design
As a product for the internet generation, the all-new Verano adopts Buick’s new-generation elegant and dynamic design.
Its stereoscopic double wing-shaped grille, chrome-plated dual exhausts, driver-centric 360-degree all-around integrated interior design, three-spoke sport-utility steering wheel and dynamic double-barrel dashboard deliver a youthful kinetic energy along with a sporty and refined visual effect.
The all-new Verano has a length of 4,723 mm, width of 1,802 mm, height of 1,466 mm and wheelbase of 2,700 mm, providing a roomy interior with 23 individual storage spaces. It offers 455 liters of cargo space behind the rear seat. With the rear seat folded, cargo space expands to 1,150 liters.
Balance of Power and Efficiency
The all-new Verano comes with a choice of powertrains. GM’s eighth-generation Ecotec 1.3L intelligent direct injection turbocharged engine is mated with a new continuously variable transmission (CVT). The Verano is also available with an eighth-generation Ecotec 1.0L intelligent direct injection turbocharged engine mated with a smooth six-speed dynamic start/stop shift (DSS) transmission.
The Ecotec 1.3T engine delivers maximum power of 121 kW and maximum torque of 240 Nm, while providing fuel consumption of 5.5 liters/100 km. The Ecotec 1.0T engine delivers maximum power of 92 kW and maximum torque of 180 Nm, which improves fuel economy by 15% compared to its predecessor to 5.2 liters/100 km. Both engines meet the China 6B emission standard.
Advanced Connectivity and Safety
The all-new Verano is equipped with a standard 8-inch HD touchscreen and supports over-the-air (OTA) updates, Super ID, Apple CarPlay and Baidu CarLife.
It comes with a range of rich intelligent driving assistance technologies, including Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Keep Assist (LKA), pedestrian detection (PD), Following Distance Indicator (FDI), Forward Collision Alert (FCA), Collision Mitigation Braking (CMB) and Automatic Park Assist (APA).
These technologies are complemented by an array of advanced safety technologies that include Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Curve Brake Control (CBC), Hill Start Assist (HSA), the Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), a Monitor for Spare Tire Driving (MSD) and an Electric Parking Brake (EPB).
All-new Verano customers are entitled to 100G of free 4G LTE data service every year and SAIC-GM’s new quality assurance warranty of eight years or 160,000 km for major components, including the engine and transmission. The warranty remains effective if the vehicle’s ownership changes, ensuring high residual value.