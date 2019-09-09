After PSA introduced a mildly facelifted Opel Astra hatchback and wagon earlier this year in Europe, General Motors is doing the same with its technically related Chinese sedan cousin. The 2020 Buick Verano has landed in the People’s Republic about three years after going the way of the dodo in the United States where demand for compact sedans has plummeted.

China is Buick’s largest market and therefore it shouldn’t come as a surprise the Verano has generated more than 650,000 sales since its introduction in June 2015. The refreshed model aims to build on the success of its predecessor with a tasteful cosmetic update featuring redesigned front and rear ends lending the car a somewhat more sophisticated look.

Gallery: 2020 Buick Verano (CN Spec)

6 Photos

Available in four versions with a choice of six colors and two interior themes, the 2020 Buick Verano for the Chinese market will be powered by either a tiny 1.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine or a slightly bigger 1.3-liter unit. Boosting fuel efficiency by 15% compared to the engine it replaces, the smaller of the two powertrains is rated at 123 horsepower and 124 pound-feet (180 Newton-meters) of torque channeled through a six-speed automatic. The bigger unit pumps out 162 hp and 177 lb-ft (240 Nm) sent to the front axle via a newly developed continuously variable transmission.

Stepping inside the cabin, the 2020 Buick Verano CN Spec gets an eight-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system and even support for over-the-air updates. Interestingly, Buick throws in 100 GB of free 4G LTE each year with the purchase of a new Verano. The extensive list of safety and assistance systems includes everything from adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist to hill start assist and automatic park assist.

To sweeten the pot, Buick owners can take comfort from knowing the updated Verano comes with a generous and transferable warranty of eight years / 160,000 kilometers (99,419 miles). Already available in China, the refreshed compact sedan is priced from RMB 152,900 (about $21,500 at current exchange rates) and tops out at RMB 182,900 ($25,700).

Although the revised Verano was spotted testing on U.S. soil a couple of times, it seems highly unlikely the car will return to North America where crossovers and SUVs are all the rage.