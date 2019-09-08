Drag races have always been a favorite benchmark for the guys over at carwow on YouTube. While some of their races are two or more awesomely matched supercars, you have the odd drag race where weird contenders make their appearance. In the latest video by Mat Watson, we have the most electrifying line up yet, complete with a car that many people can't seem to get enough of. Who will win the electric versus gasoline drag race?

Gallery: Toyota Supra Drag Races Tesla Model 3 In Gas Vs Electric Duel

The Toyota Supra carries the torch for all traditional petrolheads out there, bringing a turbocharged 3.0-liter straight six to the table, good for 340 horsepower and 369 foot-pound of torque. Additionally, it has an eight-speed automatic gearbox, rear-wheel drive, and weighs in at just 3,440 pounds. Starting off the electric lineup is the Audi e-tron, a heavyweight at 5,000 pounds, making 406 horsepower and 490 foot-pound of torque from a 95kWh battery and dual motors, and it has all-wheel drive. The Jaguar I-Pace has a 90kWh battery, has dual motors, all-wheel drive, and it makes 400 horsepower and 516 foot-pound of torque. It also weighs in at a pretty hefty 4,400 pounds. Last, but certainly not the least, is the Tesla Model 3 Performance with a 75kWh battery, 450 horsepower, 472 foot-pound of torque, all-wheel drive, and dual motors, it tips the scales at just a little over 3,600 pounds, making it the lightest electric vehicle in this drag race.

Needless to say, the Toyota Supra is the underdog here in terms of off-the line performance, having the least amount of horsepower and torque, plus it loses out with its rear-wheel drive when stacked up against the all-wheel drive contenders. It is the lightest, however, and that alone should be able to keep the Supra in contention for the top spot. Watch the video to find out.