Mercedes-Benz previews the next chapter of the marque's all-electric offense through a series of teasers. As you know, EQ has been the Stuttgart-based automaker's pet name for its electric vehicles, starting off with the EQC400 that we drove last May.

Merc's luxury passenger van came next, debuting the EQV all-electric premium van last month. This time around, the company has confirmed the name of its next all-electric model, albeit, in concept form.

Dubbed as the Vision EQS, Mercedes teases the concept vehicle on its Facebook page before its Frankfurt debut.

The social media post came with the caption: "A lasting beauty that moves you. First details of our vision of sustainable modern luxury. The all-electric Mercedes-Benz VISION EQS live in Frankfurt on September 10th, 2019. The EQ story continues."

Following the teaser that was released this week, Mercedes has just confirmed that the next EQ would be a zero-emission version of the S-Class sedan. The previous teaser showed us a front shot of the car under a sheet and a sketch of its sedan silhouette.

The latest teaser, however, gives us a glimpse of what to expect on the EQS's fascia. Just like the EQC and EQV, the EQS concept will have a glassy Panamericana grille that's partnered with smooth body contours and tri-star details at the rear near the EQS badge.

Inside, the EQS has been previously teased with a futuristic white cabin, highlighted by a huge central screen, glassy dashboard, and a rectangular steering wheel. But of course, it's a concept car so expect the production EQS to have a more realistic approach to cabin design.

The Mercedes Vision EQS Concept will be revealed on September 10, 2019 at the Frankfurt Motor Show. Keep this page on tab as we'll surely give you an update as it happens.