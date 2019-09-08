Spy shots of a nearly-naked 992 series 911 Turbo have surfaced last week, and we're quite sure it's something that Porschephiles have been waiting ever since the new Porsche 911 debuted in Los Angeles.

But just in case you want more to whet your appetite, Youtube's Automotive Mike was able to capture a video of the new 911 Turbo at the Nurburgring during a recent industry pool. Even better, the force-inducted 911 was spotted going flat-out, which previews its track prowess and the inebriating sound of its exhaust.

Gallery: Porsche 911 Turbo 992-Generation Spy Shots

19 Photos

Aesthetic-wise, the new 911 Turbo isn't too far from the 992 Carrera and Carrera S, except for the bigger openings in the gaps between the turn signals and bumper. The Turbo, however, has larger fenders when viewed from the rear and inlets are added to the bodywork. The active rear wing of the 911 Turbo is also more prominent than the Carrera's, as well as the new outlets on the bumper.

In terms of powertrain, the new 911 Turbo is allegedly getting an updated version of the current 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six engine. It could get a power increase of up to 600 horsepower (447 kiloWatts) for the standard turbo trim, while the Turbo S could produce around 640 hp (477 kW). The transmission would probably be an eight-speed DCT sent to all wheels.

The new Porsche 911 Turbo is expected to be unveiled later this year. With the Frankfurt Motor Show just around the corner, it could be the perfect spot for the reveal, but we have yet to receive a confirmation for this so don't count on it.

Meanwhile, we can't stress enough how we're enjoying how the new 911 Turbo sounds, but we can only speak for ourselves. How about you? Let us know in the comments section below.